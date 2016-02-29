Crack repair & injection – professional property maintenance repair products
ARDEX have a range of concrete crack repair and injection productions.
Overview
The ARDEX Concrete Crack Repair & Injection Range uses a high strength, rapid setting two-part system to repair concrete damage from hairline cracks right through to structural repairs.
These products are ideal for repairing holes, spalls and cracks in concrete, in both internal as well as external situations. Once cured, the repaired concrete cracks will be two to three times stronger than the original concrete.
ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.
