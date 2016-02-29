Logo
Crack repair & injection – professional property maintenance repair products
Last Updated on 29 Feb 2016

ARDEX have a range of concrete crack repair and injection productions.

Overview
Description

The ARDEX Concrete Crack Repair & Injection Range uses a high strength, rapid setting two-part system to repair concrete damage from hairline cracks right through to structural repairs.

These products are ideal for repairing holes, spalls and cracks in concrete, in both internal as well as external situations. Once cured, the repaired concrete cracks will be two to three times stronger than the original concrete.

ARDEX products are easy to use, offer a complete system solution and provide premium performance. We provide full technical support through a Technical Toll Free Hotline, online technical resources with instant project specification tools as well as onsite support if required. ARDEX Technical Support is managed by a dedicated team of technical experts that can provide customised system recommendations for your project.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX RA 142- Super Low Viscocity Structural Concrete Crack Injection Epoxy

54.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX RA 144- Low Viscocity Structural Concrete Crack Injection Epoxy

53.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX RA 146- Blindside Concrete Crack Injection Epoxy Gel

46.51 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX RA 54 - Fast Setting Flexible Polyurea Joint Sealant

107.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX RA 56 - Low Viscosity Rigid Hybrid Polyurethane Crack & Spall Repair

60.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ARDEX RA 88- Multi-Purpose Epoxy Repair Adhesive

79.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

PO Box 796

1800 224 070
