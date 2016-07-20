Cosmofin PVC waterproofing membranes: the economical solution
Overview
Cosmofin is a complete ancillary system incorporating its own components integrated with a homogeneous membrane to fully seal & waterproof its area of application.
It is made of a reinforced high quality flexible PVC single ply waterproofing membrane that is manufactured in Germany by Wolfin Membranes.
Cosmofin membranes are reliable, environmentally friendly, recyclable and UV Stable. They come in a light grey colour and are available with or without fleece backing allowing all types of installation including bonded, loose laid, ballasted or mechanically fastened applications.
The Cosmofin system has been widely used in Australia for over 18 years on the following areas:
- Roof decks - exposed, ballasted and green roof
- Balconies - tiled, pavers on supports, timber decking
- Planter boxes-root resistant-fll tested
- Expansion joints
- Retaining walls
- Detention tanks
In regards to the Cosmofin ancillary products, they all have been manufactured & designed to ensure total integrity of the Cosmofin waterproofing system. Accessories include Cosmofinsteel profiles, prefabricated Cosmofin corners, Cosmofin unreinforced detailing strip, fleece backed Cosmofin for bonding, Terokal adhesives and application lances etc.
The key advantages of the Cosmofin system are:
- Manufactured in Germany
- Can be installed over damp substrates
- Can be used in new & remedial applications
- Excellent stockholding in Australia
- UV stable
- Hot air welded overlaps/connections
- Customised foam adhesive (llv) for bonding
- Plant root resistance: fll tested & din en 13948
- High puncture & impact resistance
- Recyclable
- Excellent dimensional stability
- Welds directly to pvc pipes
- Complete ancillary system
The Cosmofin system is available to all waterproofing contractors across Australia.