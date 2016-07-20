Cosmofin PVC waterproofing membranes: the economical solution

Cosmofin is a complete ancillary system incorporating its own components integrated with a homogeneous membrane to fully seal & waterproof its area of application.

It is made of a reinforced high quality flexible PVC single ply waterproofing membrane that is manufactured in Germany by Wolfin Membranes.

Cosmofin membranes are reliable, environmentally friendly, recyclable and UV Stable. They come in a light grey colour and are available with or without fleece backing allowing all types of installation including bonded, loose laid, ballasted or mechanically fastened applications.

The Cosmofin system has been widely used in Australia for over 18 years on the following areas:

Roof decks - exposed, ballasted and green roof

Balconies - tiled, pavers on supports, timber decking

Planter boxes-root resistant-fll tested

Expansion joints

Retaining walls

Detention tanks

In regards to the Cosmofin ancillary products, they all have been manufactured & designed to ensure total integrity of the Cosmofin waterproofing system. Accessories include Cosmofinsteel profiles, prefabricated Cosmofin corners, Cosmofin unreinforced detailing strip, fleece backed Cosmofin for bonding, Terokal adhesives and application lances etc.

The key advantages of the Cosmofin system are:

Manufactured in Germany

Can be installed over damp substrates

Can be used in new & remedial applications

Excellent stockholding in Australia

UV stable

Hot air welded overlaps/connections

Customised foam adhesive (llv) for bonding

Plant root resistance: fll tested & din en 13948

High puncture & impact resistance

Recyclable

Excellent dimensional stability

Welds directly to pvc pipes

Complete ancillary system

The Cosmofin system is available to all waterproofing contractors across Australia.