Knauf Linear Cornice Residential Bedroom Interior

Cornice – Linear

Last Updated on 16 Mar 2020

Developed in conjunction with leading residential builders, Knauf's Linear cornice is the modern complement to both residential and commercial applications. An ideal upgrade from standard cornice, Linear is the obvious design alternative when considering a square edge finish.

Overview
Description

Developed in conjunction with leading residential builders, Knauf's Linear cornice is the modern complement to both residential and commercial applications.

Characterized by its minimal, architectural lines the stylish 75 mm square edge profile is a perfect complement for modern residential and commercial interiors.

An ideal upgrade from standard cornice, Linear is the obvious design alternative when considering a square edge finish.

Available as a 75 mm profile in convenient 4.2-metre lengths, Linear is splayed for easy application.

Features and benefits:

  • Clean architectural lines
  • Ideal upgrade to standard cornice
  • Easy installation
  • Alternative to sqaure setting

Contact
Display AddressCamellia, NSW

3 Thackeray St

1800 003 377
