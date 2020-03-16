Developed in conjunction with leading residential builders, Knauf's Linear cornice is the modern complement to both residential and commercial applications.

Characterized by its minimal, architectural lines the stylish 75 mm square edge profile is a perfect complement for modern residential and commercial interiors.

An ideal upgrade from standard cornice, Linear is the obvious design alternative when considering a square edge finish.

Available as a 75 mm profile in convenient 4.2-metre lengths, Linear is splayed for easy application.

Features and benefits: