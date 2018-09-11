Corian® for sinks
Ready-made sinks are a fundamental part of the DuPont Corian offering. For years, a superior and reliable combination of beauty, quality, and hygiene has been delivered to public and residential spaces thanks to the seamless integration of Corian® shapes and sheets.
Overview
Corian has taken a step forward with a renewed and expanded range as part of the “Endless Evolution” programme. Versatile and modern design, with innovative and unique technical features, this evolution makes Corian Sinks the perfect solution for application in the home or in commercial spaces.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look. Ideal for large benchtops and islands.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other benchtop surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs around the home
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects within the home.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the benchtop.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
