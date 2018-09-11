Corian® for sinks

Ready-made sinks are a fundamental part of the DuPont Corian offering. For years, a superior and reliable combination of beauty, quality, and hygiene has been delivered to public and residential spaces thanks to the seamless integration of Corian® shapes and sheets.

Corian has taken a step forward with a renewed and expanded range as part of the “Endless Evolution” programme. Versatile and modern design, with innovative and unique technical features, this evolution makes Corian Sinks the perfect solution for application in the home or in commercial spaces.

Features and benefits: