Corian® for retail and shopping centres
Last Updated on 11 Oct 2018
Corian® can be customised to a project to embody the philosophy of both architect and client, so when it comes to fitting out a retail environment, it’s not a hard sell.
Overview
Durable and easy to maintain, Corian® can withstand the demands of high-traffic commerce with ease. Able to be adapted to almost any need, along with a timeless collection of colours and various options for bespoke detailing, Corian® is perfect for retail applications.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
