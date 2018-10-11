Logo
Corian column and spandril cladding Canberra centre
Hoyts Service Counters Corian
Corian candy bar counters and displays
Corian Sunglass store display wall shelves and counters
Corian wall cladding Ellie Tahari
Oporto counter
Corian® for retail and shopping centres

Last Updated on 11 Oct 2018

Corian® can be customised to a project to embody the philosophy of both architect and client, so when it comes to fitting out a retail environment, it’s not a hard sell.

Overview
Description

Corian® can be customised to a project to embody the philosophy of both architect and client, so when it comes to fitting out a retail environment, it’s not a hard sell.

Durable and easy to maintain, Corian® can withstand the demands of high-traffic commerce with ease. Able to be adapted to almost any need, along with a timeless collection of colours and various options for bespoke detailing, Corian® is perfect for retail applications.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
