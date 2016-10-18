Logo
Corian® for reception counters
Corian reception Counter DWP icare
Corian Reception Counter Contiki
Corian counters Hills Shire dwpsuters photo by Richard Glover (1)
BCM Corian counter Crosier Scott Architects
Corian HBF Reception Counter
Corian Glacier Ice NAB reception counters Melbourne
Corian AON reception Counter
Corian SAS reception counter
Corian® for reception counters

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2016

Corian® is ideal for many commercial applications as the material can be crafted into almost anything, in any place, for any purpose and in a wide palette of colours.

Overview
Description

With the wide range of benefits offered by Corian®, it is ideal for many commercial applications, including reception counters. Able to be crafted into almost anything, in any place, for any purpose, and in a wide palette of colours, Corian® offers the freedom to design, explore, and create.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian for reception counters brochure

4.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
