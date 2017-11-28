Corian® for public bathrooms
Last Updated on 28 Nov 2017
The collaboration between Dyson and Corian has resulted in a range of products that are designed to work hand-in-hand both technically and aesthetically.
Overview
The collaboration between Dyson and Corian has resulted in a range of products that are designed to work hand-in-hand both technically and aesthetically.
Corian basins and washplanes with Dyson Airblade Tap hand dryer eliminate the need to move from the basin to a separate hand drying area, reducing slip risk and the need to clean as often. The stylish elegance of Corian® basins combined with the functionality of Dyson’s airblade technology makes for a pure, elegant, and functional addition that can be seamlessly integrated into any public bathroom project.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
Contact
Unit 3 208 Walters Rd1300 795 044
PO Box 151 Main St1300 795 044