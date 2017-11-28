Logo
Corian washplane Queen Mary University
Corian Washplane Penrith Panthers
Corian toilet partitions Columbus Airport
Corian walls and toilet partitions Columbus Airport
Custom Corian Deep Nocturne Washplane
ontario museum - wash room - 3
Corian Washplane Narellan Town Centre
Corian Washplane T4 Check-in Ladies 3
Corian® for public bathrooms
Corian® for public bathrooms
Corian® for public bathrooms

Last Updated on 28 Nov 2017

The collaboration between Dyson and Corian has resulted in a range of products that are designed to work hand-in-hand both technically and aesthetically.

The collaboration between Dyson and Corian has resulted in a range of products that are designed to work hand-in-hand both technically and aesthetically.

Corian basins and washplanes with Dyson Airblade Tap hand dryer eliminate the need to move from the basin to a separate hand drying area, reducing slip risk and the need to clean as often. The stylish elegance of Corian® basins combined with the functionality of Dyson’s airblade technology makes for a pure, elegant, and functional addition that can be seamlessly integrated into any public bathroom project.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.

