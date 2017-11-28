Corian® for public bathrooms

The collaboration between Dyson and Corian has resulted in a range of products that are designed to work hand-in-hand both technically and aesthetically.

Corian basins and washplanes with Dyson Airblade Tap hand dryer eliminate the need to move from the basin to a separate hand drying area, reducing slip risk and the need to clean as often. The stylish elegance of Corian® basins combined with the functionality of Dyson’s airblade technology makes for a pure, elegant, and functional addition that can be seamlessly integrated into any public bathroom project.

Features and benefits: