Corian Carbon Concrete hotel desk
Corian bedside table with wireless charging
Integrtaed Corian basin and benchtop
Sofitel Louise Brussels Corian wall cladding
sofitel Corian reception Counter
Custom Deep Nocturne Washplane
Corian Purity basin and benchtop
Corian® for hotels

Last Updated on 28 Nov 2017

A combination of over 65 colours, combined with the fluid design factors mean that Corian® is at the heart of some of the most distinctive and innovative contemporary hotel designs in the world.

Overview
Description

In hotels, first impressions count. A fresh, clean welcoming environment can be the difference between a visitor and a regular guest. Offering the freedom to design, explore, and create, Corian® is ideal for use in hotel settings.

A combination of over 65 colours, combined with the fluid design factors mean that Corian® is at the heart of some of the most distinctive and innovative contemporary hotel designs in the world.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian hospitality brochure

1.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
