Corian® for hotels
Last Updated on 28 Nov 2017
A combination of over 65 colours, combined with the fluid design factors mean that Corian® is at the heart of some of the most distinctive and innovative contemporary hotel designs in the world.
Overview
In hotels, first impressions count. A fresh, clean welcoming environment can be the difference between a visitor and a regular guest. Offering the freedom to design, explore, and create, Corian® is ideal for use in hotel settings.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
