Corian® for doors

The quality of Corian® allows for a multitude of application possibilities. From benchtops, to door and drawer fronts, crisp lines and pristine white material allow the design freedom to create kitchen surfaces that resist everyday wear and tear.
To create stunning kitchen door and drawers consider using Corian®.
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non-porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain, and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs around the home
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects within the home.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the benchtop.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
