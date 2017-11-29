Corian® for hospitality

Cleanliness is paramount in every area of hospitality. Solid and non-porous, Corian® is recognised for its unique hygienic properties.

Stain and scratch-resistant, Corian® is durable and easy to clean, making it ideal for a hospitality setting where cleaning needs to be done thoroughly but quickly. Available in a wide range of colours and styles, Corian® can be adapted to any hospitality application.

Features and benefits: