Supplier Image
CASF Australia
Corian witch hazel back lit by Ultraspace
Eagle Street Cafe Corian Counter
Battlesticks counter and cladding
KFC Counters and cladding
Nok Nok Thai tables, seating, cladding
Sun Hotel Townsville Corian Sorrel and Witch Hazel bar 2012
TWalton Pretty Please Bar backlit in Corian
Corian® for hospitality

Last Updated on 29 Nov 2017

Cleanliness is paramount in every area of hospitality. Solid and non-porous, Corian® is recognised for its unique hygienic properties.

Overview
Description

Stain and scratch-resistant, Corian® is durable and easy to clean, making it ideal for a hospitality setting where cleaning needs to be done thoroughly but quickly. Available in a wide range of colours and styles, Corian® can be adapted to any hospitality application.

Features and benefits:

  • Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
  • Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
  • Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
  • Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
  • Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
  • 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian for hospitality brochure

1.12 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
