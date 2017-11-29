Corian® for hospitality
Last Updated on 29 Nov 2017
Cleanliness is paramount in every area of hospitality. Solid and non-porous, Corian® is recognised for its unique hygienic properties.
Overview
Description
Stain and scratch-resistant, Corian® is durable and easy to clean, making it ideal for a hospitality setting where cleaning needs to be done thoroughly but quickly. Available in a wide range of colours and styles, Corian® can be adapted to any hospitality application.
Features and benefits:
- Seamless Joins - Corian® can be joined together seamlessly to create a one-piece homogenous look.
- Never permanently stain - Unlike many other surfaces, Corian® is non porous, everyday substances that can permanently stain and mark other surfaces can be used on Corian® with confidence.
- Formable - Corian® can be formed to any shape with seamless joins offering you inspired designs.
- Translucent - the translucency of DuPont Corian® is especially striking in the lighter colours as well as thinner sheets. Many designers are now using the material to create lighting effects.
- Repairable - accidental damage can usually be repaired on site without having to completely replace the material.
- 10-year warranty - Corian® is backed by a 10-Year Limited Warranty when fabrication and installation are performed by a DuPont Certified Fabricator Installer.
Downloads
Contact
