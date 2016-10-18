Corian® for healthcare environments
Healthcare design’s first priority is to prevent infection. The surfaces you specify play a critical role in helping you create safer healthcare environments.
Overview
Nonporous materials like DuPont™ Corian® solid surface help healthcare architects and designers create spaces that, with proper cleaning, will not support the growth of mould and mildew.
Features and Benefits
- Easy to clean and maintain. With proper cleaning, Corian® solid surface does not support the growth of mould and mildew
- A nonporous surface with a smooth, seamless appearance
- Extremely durable and long-lasting, standing up to hard knocks in high-traffic environments that can easily damage other surfaces, such as drywall and laminate
- Easily renewed and repaired
- Flexible and has versatile design options
- GREENGUARD Certified® as low VOC-emitting material and GREENGUARD Listed for microbial resistance
- Class I (Class A) Fire Rated
- Stain resistant
- Slip resistant
- NSF/ANSI Standard 51 Certified for Food Contact
- Available in a wide range of colours
DuPont™ Corian® solid surface meets the high expectations of the most demanding healthcare environments. With unlimited potential for corridor hallways, operating room walls, showers, and baseboards.
