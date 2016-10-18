Corian® for healthcare environments

Healthcare design’s first priority is to prevent infection. The surfaces you specify play a critical role in helping you create safer healthcare environments.

Nonporous materials like DuPont™ Corian® solid surface help healthcare architects and designers create spaces that, with proper cleaning, will not support the growth of mould and mildew.

Features and Benefits

Easy to clean and maintain. With proper cleaning, Corian® solid surface does not support the growth of mould and mildew

A nonporous surface with a smooth, seamless appearance

Extremely durable and long-lasting, standing up to hard knocks in high-traffic environments that can easily damage other surfaces, such as drywall and laminate

Easily renewed and repaired

Flexible and has versatile design options

GREENGUARD Certified® as low VOC-emitting material and GREENGUARD Listed for microbial resistance

Class I (Class A) Fire Rated

Stain resistant

Slip resistant

NSF/ANSI Standard 51 Certified for Food Contact

Available in a wide range of colours

DuPont™ Corian® solid surface meets the high expectations of the most demanding healthcare environments. With unlimited potential for corridor hallways, operating room walls, showers, and baseboards.