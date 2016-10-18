Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CASF Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Corian Theatre walls Glacier White and Aspen St Vincent
Corian Theatre walls Glacier White and Aspen St Vincent

Corian® for healthcare environments

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2016

Healthcare design’s first priority is to prevent infection. The surfaces you specify play a critical role in helping you create safer healthcare environments.

Overview
Description

Healthcare design’s first priority is to prevent infection. The surfaces you specify play a critical role in helping you create safer healthcare environments.

Nonporous materials like DuPont™ Corian® solid surface help healthcare architects and designers create spaces that, with proper cleaning, will not support the growth of mould and mildew.

Features and Benefits

  • Easy to clean and maintain. With proper cleaning, Corian® solid surface does not support the growth of mould and mildew
  • A nonporous surface with a smooth, seamless appearance
  • Extremely durable and long-lasting, standing up to hard knocks in high-traffic environments that can easily damage other surfaces, such as drywall and laminate
  • Easily renewed and repaired
  • Flexible and has versatile design options
  • GREENGUARD Certified® as low VOC-emitting material and GREENGUARD Listed for microbial resistance
  • Class I (Class A) Fire Rated
  • Stain resistant
  • Slip resistant
  • NSF/ANSI Standard 51 Certified for Food Contact
  • Available in a wide range of colours

DuPont™ Corian® solid surface meets the high expectations of the most demanding healthcare environments. With unlimited potential for corridor hallways, operating room walls, showers, and baseboards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian healthcare brochure

2.34 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap