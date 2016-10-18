Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
CASF Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Corian Designer White sink and lab bench Aquinas
Corian Glacier White sinks and lab benches Melbourne University Chem Lab
Corian UTS breakout space
Corian display cladding Melbourne Museum
Corian counters at Walkeville Civic Centre by JPE
Corian Childres interactive displau Melbourne Meseum
Corian sink and work benches school labs
Corian counter UWS
Corian Designer White sink and lab bench Aquinas
Corian Glacier White sinks and lab benches Melbourne University Chem Lab
Corian UTS breakout space
Corian display cladding Melbourne Museum
Corian counters at Walkeville Civic Centre by JPE
Corian Childres interactive displau Melbourne Meseum
Corian sink and work benches school labs
Corian counter UWS

Corian® for education applications

Last Updated on 18 Oct 2016

From classrooms and halls of residence to campus bars and cafeterias, DuPont™ Corian® solid surface is the go-to material for those who design exemplary educational environments.

Overview
Description

From classrooms and halls of residence to campus bars and cafeterias, DuPont™ Corian® solid surface is the go-to material for those who design exemplary educational environments.

When your educational environment design has to check off all the functionality boxes and still look beautiful, Corian® is the obvious choice. And Corian® is GREENGUARD Certified® for children and schools.

Thanks to its excellent amalgam of aesthetic and functional attributes, Corian® is the perfect surfacing material for a broad range of contemporary education applications, including, but hardly limited to, halls of residence and shower surrounds, work surfaces in labs and classrooms, and desk and tabletops in student and faculty lounges, cafeterias, and reception areas.

The DuPont™ Corian® Solid Surface Report Card

  • Stain resistant
  • NSF/ANSI Standard 51 Certified for food contact.
  • Class I(A) fire rated.
  • Durable, tough and long-lasting
  • Heat-resistant
  • Easy-to-clean and maintain: Seamless appearance
  • When properly cleaned, will not support the growth of mold and mildew.
  • GREENGUARD Certified® as a low VOC-emitting material.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Corian for education brochure

4.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW

Unit 3 208 Walters Rd

1300 795 044
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

PO Box 151 Main St

1300 795 044
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap