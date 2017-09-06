CoreLogic architect bundle - make big data work for your business

Gain the market intelligence you need to stay ahead of your competition and win more business with a big data package from CoreLogic designed specifically for architects.

Get access to Cordell Connect, RP Data Professional and Lease Expiry Diary.

Cordell Connect helps you identify new business opportunities by providing alerts during the early planning stages of a project. Use the platform to build relationships with key stakeholders, connect with engineers, view up-to-date information on projects and to get contact details of key people associated with the projects you are interested in.

RP Data Professional is the leading property database with details on almost every residential property in Australia. Use this platform to view internal and external images of a property, pre-measure distances such as roof size and yard size, and to gain an understanding of what properties in an area are selling for to determine how much you can improve a property and prevent overcapitalisation.

Lease Expiry Diary provides lease information on commercial tenants. This database can help you prospect to businesses who are nearing the end of their lease or who have made the decision to move and might require design or fit out work done to their office space