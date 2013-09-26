

A choice of 4 model sizes from 1000W to 2400W ensures the heating requirements of any room size are covered:

Convective Currents & Radiant Heat - THERMOFILM convective panel heaters do not produce any fumes or consume oxygen, preventing the discomfort of dry eyes or drowsiness.

The THERMOFILM convective panel heater has been designed for easy, cost effective operation. Based on a combination of natural convective currents and radiant heat; cool air is warmed by a unique heating element within the heater, the warm air rises and naturally circulates around the room, and the radiant heat also emitted warms the whole area. There are no fans or other moving parts.Supplied with wall mounting bracket and a castor wheel set for optional portability, the THERMOFILM convective panel heater features a simple ON/OFF function, adjustable thermostat control and Australian designed 24 hour manually set timer.