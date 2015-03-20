Logo
Rogerseller
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2015

Overview
Description

Italian made and designed, the Controstampo Corten Freestanding Bath from Rogerseller is the height of elegance, drawing inspiration from an industrial setting and made from Cristalplant Biobased Solid Surface.

Finished in liquid Corten to accentuate the industrial character

  • Overflow feature
  • Supplied with matching waste assembly
  • A product weight of 110kg
  • Available in a brown colour

A 300Litre capacity

  • Width of 1780mm
  • Depth of 880mm
  • Height of 520mm

The Controstampo Corten Freestanding Bath offers quality materials with a sophisticated design, the ideal Bath for style and performance.

Downloads
Controstampo Brochure

Contact
Display AddressBurnley, VIC

173 - 177 Barkly Ave

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressNSW

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressQLD

03 9429 8888
