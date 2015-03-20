Italian made and designed, the Controstampo Corten Freestanding Bath from Rogerseller is the height of elegance, drawing inspiration from an industrial setting and made from Cristalplant Biobased Solid Surface.

Finished in liquid Corten to accentuate the industrial character

Overflow feature

Supplied with matching waste assembly

A product weight of 110kg

Available in a brown colour

A 300Litre capacity

Width of 1780mm

Depth of 880mm

Height of 520mm

The Controstampo Corten Freestanding Bath offers quality materials with a sophisticated design, the ideal Bath for style and performance.