Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Karndean Designflooring
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Commercial Flooring
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Flooring Bathroom
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Flooring Kitchen Interior
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Stone Look Flooring
Karndean Korlok Rigid Vinyl Flooring Hospitality Interior
Karndean Korlok Rigid Vinyl Flooring Residential Interior
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Commercial Flooring
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Flooring Bathroom
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Flooring Kitchen Interior
Karndean Korlock Rigid Vinyl Stone Look Flooring
Karndean Korlok Rigid Vinyl Flooring Hospitality Interior
Karndean Korlok Rigid Vinyl Flooring Residential Interior

Karndean Opus flooring for a fresh, modern feel

Last Updated on 12 Nov 2019

Modern and designed to last, the Opus range was conceived with commercial specifications in mind. The collection features a stylish selection of contemporary greys and sleek designs, all supported by a 15-year commercial warranty.

Overview
Description

Opus for a fresh, modern feel

Modern and designed to last, the Opus range was conceived with commercial specifications in mind. The collection features a stylish selection of contemporary greys and sleek designs, all supported by a 15-year commercial warranty.

To assist in making your selection easier, we have created a summary below, covering the three areas
where Opus by Karndean exceeds expectations in commercial projects.

Simply Beautiful

  • Opus offers a large range of highly realistic designs enhanced with Karndean high definition technology.
  • Available in a range of contemporary smooth stone looks in large format tile and large plank sizes offering a mix of finishes and clean lines, you’re sure to find something to suit any application.

Technically Superior

  • Opus now comes in an exclusive range designed for P3 and above slip resistant specifications.
  • Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer under Group T wear resistance.
  • 100% waterproof planks and tiles.
  • Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.
  • Best Practice PVC certified.
  • Reduced cleaning and maintenance against traditional flooring.
  • Sold into the largest Australian supermarkets for the past 20 years

Karndean Difference

  • Confidence in the Karndean Designflooring brand reputation.
  • Visualisation tools to help support customers in making an informed decision.
  • Lifetime residential warranty / 15-year commercial warranty.
  • Expertly trained and highly knowledgeable technical support to assist with any technical query.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Karndean Residential Brochure

23.97 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKnoxfield, VIC

VIC Office 835 Stud Road

1800 810 920
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap