Karndean Opus flooring for a fresh, modern feel

Opus for a fresh, modern feel

Modern and designed to last, the Opus range was conceived with commercial specifications in mind. The collection features a stylish selection of contemporary greys and sleek designs, all supported by a 15-year commercial warranty.

To assist in making your selection easier, we have created a summary below, covering the three areas

where Opus by Karndean exceeds expectations in commercial projects.

Simply Beautiful

Opus offers a large range of highly realistic designs enhanced with Karndean high definition technology.

Available in a range of contemporary smooth stone looks in large format tile and large plank sizes offering a mix of finishes and clean lines, you’re sure to find something to suit any application.



Technically Superior

Opus now comes in an exclusive range designed for P3 and above slip resistant specifications.

Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer under Group T wear resistance.

100% waterproof planks and tiles.

Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.

Best Practice PVC certified.

Reduced cleaning and maintenance against traditional flooring.

Sold into the largest Australian supermarkets for the past 20 years



Karndean Difference