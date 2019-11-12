Karndean Opus flooring for a fresh, modern feel
Modern and designed to last, the Opus range was conceived with commercial specifications in mind. The collection features a stylish selection of contemporary greys and sleek designs, all supported by a 15-year commercial warranty.
Overview
Opus for a fresh, modern feel
To assist in making your selection easier, we have created a summary below, covering the three areas
where Opus by Karndean exceeds expectations in commercial projects.
Simply Beautiful
- Opus offers a large range of highly realistic designs enhanced with Karndean high definition technology.
- Available in a range of contemporary smooth stone looks in large format tile and large plank sizes offering a mix of finishes and clean lines, you’re sure to find something to suit any application.
Technically Superior
- Opus now comes in an exclusive range designed for P3 and above slip resistant specifications.
- Perfect for high foot traffic with a 0.5mm commercial wear layer under Group T wear resistance.
- 100% waterproof planks and tiles.
- Fully certified to Australian fire, acoustics and slip resistance standards.
- Best Practice PVC certified.
- Reduced cleaning and maintenance against traditional flooring.
- Sold into the largest Australian supermarkets for the past 20 years
Karndean Difference
- Confidence in the Karndean Designflooring brand reputation.
- Visualisation tools to help support customers in making an informed decision.
- Lifetime residential warranty / 15-year commercial warranty.
- Expertly trained and highly knowledgeable technical support to assist with any technical query.