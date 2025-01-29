Logo
Euro Jamb square set

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Euro Jamb is a contemporary flush finish door jamb with clean lines and inconspicuous detail.

Overview
Description

For many years, architects, interior designers and developers have been trying to produce a contemporary flush finish door jamb with clean lines and inconspicuous detail. Euro Jamb does just that!

Euro Jamb is a split-type jamb manufactured from cold rolled steel with a patened profile to produce a strong and secure assembly. The jamb comes with perforated sides for flush joints giving the doorway a clean line look.

Features & benefits:

  • Easy to install
  • Requires no special maintenance
  • The jamb is a split-type and comes in two sections that fit neatly together and provides adjustability in wall thickness
  • The system is complemented by a range of hardware to suit different applications
  • Clean lines
  • The completed jamb is flush finished
  • Can be painted in with the whole wall area to fully conceal any fixing
  • Simple clean lines around the door face
  • The incorporation of reinforced edges overcome the continual damage door jambs are subject to by normal everyday use

Contact
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,

1300 367 480
Postal AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

PO BOX 6192

1300 367 480
