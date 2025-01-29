Euro Jamb square set
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Euro Jamb is a contemporary flush finish door jamb with clean lines and inconspicuous detail.
Overview
Description
For many years, architects, interior designers and developers have been trying to produce a contemporary flush finish door jamb with clean lines and inconspicuous detail. Euro Jamb does just that!
Euro Jamb is a split-type jamb manufactured from cold rolled steel with a patened profile to produce a strong and secure assembly. The jamb comes with perforated sides for flush joints giving the doorway a clean line look.
Features & benefits:
- Easy to install
- Requires no special maintenance
- The jamb is a split-type and comes in two sections that fit neatly together and provides adjustability in wall thickness
- The system is complemented by a range of hardware to suit different applications
- Clean lines
- The completed jamb is flush finished
- Can be painted in with the whole wall area to fully conceal any fixing
- Simple clean lines around the door face
- The incorporation of reinforced edges overcome the continual damage door jambs are subject to by normal everyday use
Contact
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW
NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,1300 367 480
Postal AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW
PO BOX 61921300 367 480