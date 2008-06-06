Logo
Construction and Surveying Solutions from Trimble Australia
Construction and Surveying Solutions from Trimble Australia
Construction and surveying equipment
Machine Control, Machine Guidance, GPS , Surveying Equipment, Spectra Precision Laser Level, 3D Laser Scanning , Softwares and more Construction and Surveying Solutions!
Construction and Surveying Solutions from the experts
Construction and Surveying Solutions from Trimble Australia
Construction and surveying equipment
Machine Control, Machine Guidance, GPS , Surveying Equipment, Spectra Precision Laser Level, 3D Laser Scanning , Softwares and more Construction and Surveying Solutions!

Construction and Surveying Solutions from Trimble Australia

Last Updated on 06 Jun 2008

Trimble Australia provides a range of construction and surveying equipment to suit different needs for different construction applications.

Overview
Description

Trimble is the leader in providing high-quality and rugged positioning solutions and construction lasers for the contractors, surveyors and engineering professionals.

High quality, reliable construction equipment and surveying solutions from Trimble:

  • Innovative, rugged and high-quality solutions to increase your productivity
  • Professional distribution partners who could provide consultation and support for your investments
  • Solid network of authorised service centres nationwide for reliable after-sales support to minimise your downtime.
  • Proven and used by many contractors and on many major projects globally!

Key Construction and Surveying Solutions:

  • The widest range of Trimble GCS machine grade control systems with flexibility to fit all types of machine and applications
  • Trimble Site Positioning Systems for total construction site control measurements
  • Trimble GPS/GNSS receivers and Total Stations for surveys with integration capability between both systems for Integrated Surveying.
  • Trimble Spatial Imaging solutions for laser scanning applications in civil, mining, surveying and power and plant
  • Spectra Precision® Lasers – the broadest and rugged range of laser levelling systems in the industry

Construction and Survey Equipment from Trimble for a range of applications

  • Earthworks
  • Building and Construction
  • Excavation
  • Trenching
  • Road Construction
  • Civil Engineering
  • Industrial Construction
  • Rail Engineering
  • Tunnelling
  • Monitoring
  • Mining
  • Land Survey control
  • Hydrography Survey
  • Pipe Laying
  • Building Construction (including renovation)

Trimble Australia offering a wide range of construction and surveying equipment for a diverse range of applications.

Contact
Display AddressSpring Hill, QLD

PO Box 769

07 3216 0044
Logo

