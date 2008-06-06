Construction and Surveying Solutions from Trimble Australia

Trimble is the leader in providing high-quality and rugged positioning solutions and construction lasers for the contractors, surveyors and engineering professionals.



High quality, reliable construction equipment and surveying solutions from Trimble:

Innovative, rugged and high-quality solutions to increase your productivity

Professional distribution partners who could provide consultation and support for your investments

Solid network of authorised service centres nationwide for reliable after-sales support to minimise your downtime.

Proven and used by many contractors and on many major projects globally!

Key Construction and Surveying Solutions:

The widest range of Trimble GCS machine grade control systems with flexibility to fit all types of machine and applications

Trimble Site Positioning Systems for total construction site control measurements

Trimble GPS/GNSS receivers and Total Stations for surveys with integration capability between both systems for Integrated Surveying.

Trimble Spatial Imaging solutions for laser scanning applications in civil, mining, surveying and power and plant

Spectra Precision® Lasers – the broadest and rugged range of laser levelling systems in the industry

Construction and Survey Equipment from Trimble for a range of applications

Earthworks

Building and Construction

Excavation

Trenching

Road Construction

Civil Engineering

Industrial Construction

Rail Engineering

Tunnelling

Monitoring

Mining

Land Survey control

Hydrography Survey

Pipe Laying

Building Construction (including renovation)

Trimble Australia offering a wide range of construction and surveying equipment for a diverse range of applications.