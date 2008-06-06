Construction and Surveying Solutions from Trimble Australia
Last Updated on 06 Jun 2008
Trimble Australia provides a range of construction and surveying equipment to suit different needs for different construction applications.
Overview
Trimble is the leader in providing high-quality and rugged positioning solutions and construction lasers for the contractors, surveyors and engineering professionals.
High quality, reliable construction equipment and surveying solutions from Trimble:
- Innovative, rugged and high-quality solutions to increase your productivity
- Professional distribution partners who could provide consultation and support for your investments
- Solid network of authorised service centres nationwide for reliable after-sales support to minimise your downtime.
- Proven and used by many contractors and on many major projects globally!
Key Construction and Surveying Solutions:
- The widest range of Trimble GCS machine grade control systems with flexibility to fit all types of machine and applications
- Trimble Site Positioning Systems for total construction site control measurements
- Trimble GPS/GNSS receivers and Total Stations for surveys with integration capability between both systems for Integrated Surveying.
- Trimble Spatial Imaging solutions for laser scanning applications in civil, mining, surveying and power and plant
- Spectra Precision® Lasers – the broadest and rugged range of laser levelling systems in the industry
Construction and Survey Equipment from Trimble for a range of applications
- Earthworks
- Building and Construction
- Excavation
- Trenching
- Road Construction
- Civil Engineering
- Industrial Construction
- Rail Engineering
- Tunnelling
- Monitoring
- Mining
- Land Survey control
- Hydrography Survey
- Pipe Laying
- Building Construction (including renovation)
