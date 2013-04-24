Construction Grouts by Bostik Australia

The core grouts consist of:



Flowfill Grout GP- General purpose, non-shrink (Class A) cementitious grout ideal for most void filling grouting jobs; application thickness of 20mm-120mm

Flowfill Panel Grout, General purpose, non-shrink (Class A) cementitious grout with enhanced working life, ideal for pre-cast and tilt panel work; application thickness of 20mm-120mm

Techflow Grout GP, High performance, non-shrink (Class C) cementitious grout; application thickness of 10mm-140mm

Techflow Grout HES, High performance, high strength, rapid setting, non-shrink (Class C) cementitious grout; application thickness of 10mm-90mm

Other specialty grouts consist of Class A, Class C and Epoxy formulated products namely:

Flowfill Grout UW

Flowfill Ultrafine Grout

Techflow Grout HS

Techflow LA Grout

Techflow Epoxy Grout







is focused on offering an extensive range of cementitious products, designed specifically to address the advancements in practices through the civil and construction markets.cementitious grouts are examples of how formulated products offer specific qualities to the construction industry. The core product range comprises of Class A and Class C formulated products, engineered to suit the predominate end use applications in construction. Complementing the core products, a range of specialty grouts is designed to satisfy specific project or industry needs.