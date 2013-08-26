Meanwell PCD Series

PCD-16 and PCD-25 work with TRIAC dimmers at AC input side and to fulfill the dimming requirement in indoor LED lighting market

PCD-16 and PCD-25 series are compatible with both leading edge and trailing edge TRIAC dimmers, which are superior to the others in market that good for only leading edge or trailing edge

High performance from leading design, the Mean Well range of constant current LED Drivers from ADM Instrument Engineering will provide you a continuous constant current to drive your LEDs.To promote an energy-saving lifestyle, governments across the globe are devoted to seeking effective alternatives of higher efficiency illumination. This is to replace the traditional incandescent bulbs and save the enormous electricity consumed by lighting applications.Recently, with the reduction of LED cost and the fast progress of lumens per watt as well as lighting efficacy, using LED lighting fixtures to replace the traditional incandescent lamps has become the visible trend.The power supply plays an important role in the LED lighting system, hence, MEAN WELL have two 16W and 25W AC phase-cut dimming LED power supplies.

Meanwell LCM Series

State-of-the-art lighting concepts can be implemented with the new LCM-40DA and 60DA power supplies, thanks to the DALI interface and push-dimming function.

LCM-40 and LCM-60 are dimmable with analogue 0-10 VDC or with a PWM control signal

are dimmable with analogue 0-10 VDC or with a PWM control signal All models feature the synchronous control function for up to 10 devices to dim several lights simultaneously

Comprehensive range of power supply solutions to suit your applications, whether for LED lighting for the home, office and industrial areas.

High quality and performance, Mean Well LED Drivers are delivered with a 3 year warranty for guaranteed reliability.