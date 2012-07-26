Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
OmniSTAR
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Precision guidance for construction and surveying
Satellite delivered positioning solutions
On-the-go precise positioning solutions from OmniSTAR
Simple and accurate global coverage
Consistent, Highly Accurate Precision Guidance by OmniSTAR
CSvCSp POD Excavator and Truck
Precision guidance for construction and surveying
Satellite delivered positioning solutions
On-the-go precise positioning solutions from OmniSTAR
Simple and accurate global coverage
Consistent, Highly Accurate Precision Guidance by OmniSTAR
CSvCSp POD Excavator and Truck

Consistent, Highly Accurate Precision Guidance by OmniSTAR

Last Updated on 26 Jul 2012

no data

Overview
Description
Established in 1994 OmniSTAR is the market leader in providing satellite delivered positioning solutions to the construction and surveying industry.

Accurate and portable positioning systems
  • OmniSTAR is readily available on compatible GPS receivers with no requirement for a portable base station making it a compact and transportable real-time positioning solution
  • OmniSTAR’s ability to provide repeatability provides users with confidence, knowing they can return to old projects certain locations are correct
Precision guidance for construction and surveying
OmniSTAR is extremely useful during:
  • Earthworks
  • Building and Construction
  • Trenching
  • Civil Engineering
  • Land Survey
  • Pipe Laying
Well regarded, OmniSTAR is a reliable, accurate and dependable solution companies can rely on and trust.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Worldwide Differential GNSS Services Brochure

729.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
GeoProfessional Brochure

4.68 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressStirling, WA

Ground Floor 1 Puccini Crt

1800 062 221
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap