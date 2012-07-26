Consistent, Highly Accurate Precision Guidance by OmniSTAR
Last Updated on 26 Jul 2012
Overview
Description
Established in 1994 OmniSTAR is the market leader in providing satellite delivered positioning solutions to the construction and surveying industry.
Accurate and portable positioning systems
OmniSTAR is extremely useful during:
- OmniSTAR is readily available on compatible GPS receivers with no requirement for a portable base station making it a compact and transportable real-time positioning solution
- OmniSTAR’s ability to provide repeatability provides users with confidence, knowing they can return to old projects certain locations are correct
- Earthworks
- Building and Construction
- Trenching
- Civil Engineering
- Land Survey
- Pipe Laying