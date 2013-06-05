Connect2 Safety Anchor Points with Innovative Energy Absorbing Qualities
Last Updated on 05 Jun 2013
Safety Anchors with energy absorbing properties
Overview
Description
The Connect2 range of Stainless steel safety anchors by Safemaster incorporate superior energy absorbing properties, aligned with ease of installation to offer quality safety systems when your project requires you to work from heights. The range of Connect2 safety anchor products are regularly tested and checked ensuring that the roof safety systems exceed today’s safety requirements.
Versatile, Compatible and Electro-polished Surface mounted Anchors
They can design an economic solution that exceeds current legislation, but most importantly, provide a safe place of work for your clients or your company’s maintenance personnel.
Versatile, Compatible and Electro-polished Surface mounted Anchors
- Multi –directional
- Connection 360 degrees , swivel action
- Incorporates the superb expansive energy absorbing properties
- Profile designed to suit roof type
- Tested to Australian Standards
- Multi –directional
- Incorporates the superb expansive energy absorbing properties
- Unobtrusive and no penetrations
They can design an economic solution that exceeds current legislation, but most importantly, provide a safe place of work for your clients or your company’s maintenance personnel.