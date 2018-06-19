Configurable HDPE Coloured Locker Systems for Public Spaces

Keep personal property protected with CIVIQ’s economical and hard-wearing range of storage locker solutions, ideal for schools, gyms, work places, garage basements, and end of trip facilities.

The FlexiLocker CubeLok is a highly-configurable and durable locker system engineered for both indoor and outdoor use. This signature range is available in five different base profiles including standard, extra deep, extra wide, narrow and compact designs.

Choose between eight height options, with alternative door configurations and locking mechanisms available. There are twenty-five vibrant colours to choose from for the exterior panels of the lockers – a great way to brighten up your public space.

Numerous optional accessories are available including internal shelving, hanging clothes rails, garment hooks, base plates and top piece.

Lightweight and easy-to-install, the CubeLok has excellent performance in harsh outdoor environments with UV stabilisation, waterproofing and corrosion resistance.