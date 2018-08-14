Concrete tactile paving experts

Strong and durable concrete TGSI pavers manufactured to Australian Standards. Chelmstone is Brisbane City Council’s preferred supplier of concrete tactile pavers.

Chelmstone’s concrete TGSI pavers ensure compliant solutions for all projects. Cautional and directional pavers are available in a range of colours with luminance values stated to accommodate project requirements.

Strong, Fibre Reinforced Concrete TGSI Pavers – Features include: