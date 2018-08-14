Concrete tactile paving experts
Strong and durable concrete TGSI pavers manufactured to Australian Standards. Chelmstone is Brisbane City Council’s preferred supplier of concrete tactile pavers.
Overview
Chelmstone’s concrete TGSI pavers ensure compliant solutions for all projects. Cautional and directional pavers are available in a range of colours with luminance values stated to accommodate project requirements.
Strong, Fibre Reinforced Concrete TGSI Pavers – Features include:
- Range of colours: Red, Yellow, Pewter, Voodoo, Snow, Ivory
- Range of sizes: 300 x 300 x (40/60mm) & 400 x 400 x (40/80mm) cautional and directional
- Alternative sizes and colours can be manufactured to specification
- Fibre Reinforced: ensuring durability and longevity
- Compression strength: 50 MPA
- Australian Standards: AS1428.1 compliant (Accessibility and Mobility)
- Slip Resistant: Non-slip surface, as tested to AS/NZS 3661.1 1997 “V” Rating
- Stain Resistance: High durability and stain resistance as tested to AS/NZS 4456.14 1997
- Abrasion/Water: Excellent abrasion as tested to AS/NZS 4456.9 1997
- Strength/Durability: High density mix design, as tested to AS/NZS 4456.4/5 1997