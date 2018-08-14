Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Chelmstone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Concrete tactile paving experts
Concrete tactile paving experts
Concrete tactile paving experts
Concrete tactile paving experts
Concrete tactile paving experts
Concrete tactile paving experts

Concrete tactile paving experts

Last Updated on 14 Aug 2018

Strong and durable concrete TGSI pavers manufactured to Australian Standards. Chelmstone is Brisbane City Council’s preferred supplier of concrete tactile pavers.

Overview
Description

Strong and durable concrete TGSI pavers manufactured to Australian Standards. Chelmstone is Brisbane City Council’s preferred supplier of concrete tactile pavers.

Chelmstone’s concrete TGSI pavers ensure compliant solutions for all projects. Cautional and directional pavers are available in a range of colours with luminance values stated to accommodate project requirements.

Strong, Fibre Reinforced Concrete TGSI Pavers – Features include:

  • Range of colours: Red, Yellow, Pewter, Voodoo, Snow, Ivory
  • Range of sizes: 300 x 300 x (40/60mm) & 400 x 400 x (40/80mm) cautional and directional
  • Alternative sizes and colours can be manufactured to specification
  • Fibre Reinforced: ensuring durability and longevity
  • Compression strength: 50 MPA
  • Australian Standards: AS1428.1 compliant (Accessibility and Mobility)
  • Slip Resistant: Non-slip surface, as tested to AS/NZS 3661.1 1997 “V” Rating
  • Stain Resistance: High durability and stain resistance as tested to AS/NZS 4456.14 1997
  • Abrasion/Water: Excellent abrasion as tested to AS/NZS 4456.9 1997
  • Strength/Durability: High density mix design, as tested to AS/NZS 4456.4/5 1997

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

10.59 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSumner Park, QLD

10 Neon St

07 3279 3177
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap