Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Baines Masonry Blocks
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Detailed image of concrete masonry fence system
Park with boundary concrete masonry fence system
Roadside image of concrete masonry fence
Detailed image of concrete masonry fence system
Park with boundary concrete masonry fence system
Roadside image of concrete masonry fence

Fencestone

Last Updated on 12 Jun 2018

Fencestone is a D.I.Y concrete masonry fence system that doesn’t require block laying skills. By using special split faced panel blocks which interlock without mortar you can build strong attractive boundary walls around your property.

Overview
Description

Fencestone is a D.I.Y concrete masonry fence system that doesn’t require block laying skills. By using special split faced panel blocks which interlock without mortar you can build strong attractive boundary walls around your property.

The block panels are supported by special pier blocks at panel ends and corners. Fence Stone™ can be used for small fences (only a couple of blocks high), to noise barriers 2.2m high (see design chart), or even higher if designed by your engineer. The Fence Stone™ system is manufactured with a water repellent admixture to add to its quality.

Contact
Display AddressAppin, NSW

900 Wilton Rd

02 4631 1383
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap