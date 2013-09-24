Logo
Concrete and Masonry Products Hire
Last Updated on 24 Sep 2013

When it comes to Concrete and Masonry, Coates Hire have everything you need to get the job done right, and provide professional builders and handymen access to a range of prod

Overview
Description
When it comes to Concrete and Masonry, Coates Hire have everything you need to get the job done right, and provide professional builders and handymen access to a range of products to assist with all projects. With everything from Mixer Hire to Masonry Saws, Concrete Accessories and Barrows, Coates Hire can help make every step of the process much easier.

Concrete & Masonry Product Types
  • Demolition
    • Demolition Saws
    • Road Saws
    • Brick & Block Saws
    • Diamond Blades
    • Tile Cutters
    • Breakers & Attachments
    • Concrete Coring Systems & Attachments
  • Concrete Surface Preparation
    • Screeds & Trowels
    • Floor Grinders
    • Concrete Grinders
  • Concrete
    • Drive Shafts
    • Drive Motors
    • Kibbles
    • Mixers
    • Wheel Barrows
The Coates Hire Fleet
Coates Hire is one of the largest hire equipment investors globally with in excess of $1billion invested over the past 4 years.
  • Australian hire fleet value: over $2 billion
  • Average fleet age less than 5 years
  • Over 1.5 million pieces of equipment
Branch Network
  • Over 230 branches across metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Market Sectors
  • Civil Engineering
  • Residential & Non Residential Construction
  • Mining & Resources
  • Industrial Services & Maintenance
  • Events
  • Oil & Gas
  • Government
  • Commercial & Manufacturing
Accreditations
  • AS/NZ2S4801 – OHS
  • OHSAS 18001 – OHS
  • ISO 14001 Environment
  • ISO 9001 Quality
Core Capabilities
  • Branch Network
  • Equipment Range & Availability
  • Integrated Equipment Management System – Silver Service
  • Health, Safety, Environment & Quality Accreditation
  • Product Expertise
  • Market Expertise
  • Project Site Facilities
  • Industrial Shutdowns
  • Training Services – Registered Training Organisation
  • Term Hire – Investment Capability

Downloads
Contact
