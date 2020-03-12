Bristile Roofing offers durable and vibrant concrete roofing options which combine practicality with beauty. A range of long lasting and enduring colours provide variety to Bristile Roofing’s concrete roof tiles, suiting any type of project, be it a heritage restoration or contemporary creation.

From the ever-popular Designer and Classic range to the Prestige, Premier and Artisan ranges, concrete roof tiles by Bristile Roofing offer a timeless and endearing aesthetic.