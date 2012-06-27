Euro Concealed Sliding Door Systems
Altro's DN80 Concealed FT sliding door system is the logical choice for Architects and designers seeking ultra-minimal and inconspicuous detail. The Euro Concealed DN80 sliding door system has a unique carriage system for minimising the gap between the door and track, eliminating any need for unsightly pelmets.
Overview
Elegant, sharp clean lines for contemporary fit outs with no visible fixings
- Precision ball bearing rollers for silent and smooth glide
- 80kg max weight per door
- Quick to install with unique angle bracket for side mount installation
- Option of timber, aluminium or frameless glass doors
- Only 4mm gap between door and track
Altro Building System's Concealed sliding doors are easily adjusted or removed from the track with both the lateral and frontal mounted carriage systems.
Contact
NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,1300 367 480
PO BOX 61921300 367 480