Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Altro Building Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Architecturally Pleasing Concealed Sliding Door Systems
Choose From Timber, Glass or Aluminium, Each Door Can Weigh Up to 80kgs
Precise Ball Bearings Rollers for Silent and Smooth Glide
Architecturally Pleasing Concealed Sliding Door Systems
Choose From Timber, Glass or Aluminium, Each Door Can Weigh Up to 80kgs
Precise Ball Bearings Rollers for Silent and Smooth Glide

Euro Concealed Sliding Door Systems

Last Updated on 27 Jun 2012

Altro's DN80 Concealed FT sliding door system is the logical choice for Architects and designers seeking ultra-minimal and inconspicuous detail. The Euro Concealed DN80 sliding door system has a unique carriage system for minimising the gap between the door and track, eliminating any need for unsightly pelmets.

Overview
Description

Altro's DN80 Concealed FT sliding door system is the logical choice for Architects and designers seeking ultra-minimal and inconspicuous detail. The Euro Concealed DN80 sliding door system has a unique carriage system for minimising the gap between the door and track, eliminating any need for unsightly pelmets.

Elegant, sharp clean lines for contemporary fit outs with no visible fixings

  • Precision ball bearing rollers for silent and smooth glide
  • 80kg max weight per door
  • Quick to install with unique angle bracket for side mount installation
  • Option of timber, aluminium or frameless glass doors
  • Only 4mm gap between door and track

Altro Building System's Concealed sliding doors are easily adjusted or removed from the track with both the lateral and frontal mounted carriage systems.

Contact
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,

1300 367 480
Postal AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

PO BOX 6192

1300 367 480
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap