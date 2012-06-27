Altro's DN80 Concealed FT sliding door system is the logical choice for Architects and designers seeking ultra-minimal and inconspicuous detail. The Euro Concealed DN80 sliding door system has a unique carriage system for minimising the gap between the door and track, eliminating any need for unsightly pelmets.

Elegant, sharp clean lines for contemporary fit outs with no visible fixings

Precision ball bearing rollers for silent and smooth glide

80kg max weight per door

Quick to install with unique angle bracket for side mount installation

Option of timber, aluminium or frameless glass doors

Only 4mm gap between door and track



Altro Building System's Concealed sliding doors are easily adjusted or removed from the track with both the lateral and frontal mounted carriage systems.