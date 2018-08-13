Concealed hinge - Wall Hatch: 1 Hour, 90 minute, 2 hour
Last Updated on 13 Aug 2018
The Fyreguard 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour WH – FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for Wall applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour fire rating.
Overview
General
The Fyreguard 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour WH-FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for Wall applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour fire rating. The WH-FYREHATCHES sit flush with the wall lining and have concealed hinges to limit visual impact. The panel is secured by a rim lock with a key provided or can be individually keyed for maximum security.
Uses
The WH-FYREHATCHES are used in fire rated walls where access is required to wall cavity for service installations or maintenance.
Contact
Gold Coast Office 8/8 Hampton Road07 5593 4955
Brisbane Office 417 Newman Road07 3865 4422