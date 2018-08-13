Concealed hinge - Wall Hatch: 1 Hour, 90 minute, 2 hour

General

The Fyreguard 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour WH-FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for Wall applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour fire rating. The WH-FYREHATCHES sit flush with the wall lining and have concealed hinges to limit visual impact. The panel is secured by a rim lock with a key provided or can be individually keyed for maximum security.

Uses

The WH-FYREHATCHES are used in fire rated walls where access is required to wall cavity for service installations or maintenance.