Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Fyreguard
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Concealed hinge - Wall Hatch: 1 Hour, 90 minute, 2 hour
Concealed hinge - Wall Hatch: 1 Hour, 90 minute, 2 hour

Concealed hinge - Wall Hatch: 1 Hour, 90 minute, 2 hour

Last Updated on 13 Aug 2018

The Fyreguard 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour WH – FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for Wall applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour fire rating.

Overview
Description

General

The Fyreguard 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour WH-FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for Wall applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 Hour, 90 Minute & 2 Hour fire rating. The WH-FYREHATCHES sit flush with the wall lining and have concealed hinges to limit visual impact. The panel is secured by a rim lock with a key provided or can be individually keyed for maximum security.

Uses

The WH-FYREHATCHES are used in fire rated walls where access is required to wall cavity for service installations or maintenance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

935.44 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.15 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast Office 8/8 Hampton Road

07 5593 4955
Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Brisbane Office 417 Newman Road

07 3865 4422
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap