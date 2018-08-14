Logo
Fyreguard concealed fire rated ceiling hatch
Concealed hinge – Ceiling hatch: 1 hour CH

Last Updated on 14 Aug 2018

The Fyreguard 1 Hour CH - FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for ceiling applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 hour fire rating.

Overview
Description

General

The Fyreguard 1 Hour CH - FYREHATCHES are designed to provide a flush set or flanged fire rated access hatch for ceiling applications where access is required, while still maintaining at least a 1 Hour fire rating. The CH -FYREHATCHES sit flush with the ceiling lining and have concealed hinges to limit visual impact. The panel is secured by a rim lock with a key provided or can be individually keyed for maximum security.

Uses

The CH -FYREHATCHES are used in fire rated ceilings where access is required to ceiling cavity for service installations or maintenance.

