The Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems is a fully concealed and easily adjustable hinge system.

Designed and engineered in Germany, the system creates a whole new level of control over the previously difficult to build and maintain hinge systems.

Maintenance free, and easily installed

Suitable for both residential and commercial use

3D adjustable up/down left/right in/out

High load bearing capacity

A variety of stabilities including timber, aluminium and steel frames

High quality finishes available

Designed for premium flush doors

Completely concealed system

Adjustable in 3 Dimensions, the Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems is a quality and premium choice for door hinging.