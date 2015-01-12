Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems
Last Updated on 12 Jan 2015
A whole new level of control over the previously difficult to build and maintain hinge systems.
Overview
The Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems is a fully concealed and easily adjustable hinge system.
Designed and engineered in Germany, the system creates a whole new level of control over the previously difficult to build and maintain hinge systems.
Maintenance free, and easily installed
- Suitable for both residential and commercial use
- 3D adjustable up/down left/right in/out
- High load bearing capacity
A variety of stabilities including timber, aluminium and steel frames
- High quality finishes available
- Designed for premium flush doors
- Completely concealed system
Adjustable in 3 Dimensions, the Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems is a quality and premium choice for door hinging.
Contact
NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,1300 367 480
PO BOX 61921300 367 480