​Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems

Last Updated on 12 Jan 2015

A whole new level of control over the previously difficult to build and maintain hinge systems.

The Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems is a fully concealed and easily adjustable hinge system.

Designed and engineered in Germany, the system creates a whole new level of control over the previously difficult to build and maintain hinge systems.

Maintenance free, and easily installed

  • Suitable for both residential and commercial use
  • 3D adjustable up/down left/right in/out
  • High load bearing capacity

A variety of stabilities including timber, aluminium and steel frames

  • High quality finishes available
  • Designed for premium flush doors
  • Completely concealed system

Adjustable in 3 Dimensions, the Euro Concealed Hinge from Altro Building Systems is a quality and premium choice for door hinging.

Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

NSW Office 7 Muir Pl,

1300 367 480
Postal AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

PO BOX 6192

1300 367 480
