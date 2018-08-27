DECKER Protect: Co-extruded capped solid composite decking

DECKER Protect is the new range of co-extruded or capped solid composite decking. This 3rd generation technology bonds a polyolefin protective layer to the Wood Plastic Composite (“WPC”) board core in the manufacturing process. The surrounding layer or capping is designed to retain its colour, and not fade or stain. This is an advance on the 2nd generation which is the same WPC core material throughout.

Our co-extruded solid product is 23mm thick, tested to provide load bearing for 450mm joist spacing. These boards come 140mm wide, with edge channels for hidden fixing using our "Invisi-Clip” system. Our standard length is 3.6m, providing for easy installation without excess waste.

DECKER Protect solid decking is suitable for both residential and commercial applications.

DECKER Protect comes in five standard colours.

Features & Benefits:

DECKER Protect has all the benefits that composite decking offers over timber plus the no fade no stain qualities - a decking material to install and then admire for years.

Like all DECKER’s composite decking, DECKER Protect provides.

Faster and easier installation:

No hassle of oiling or staining

No resin bleeding

No splinters

No rotting or warping

Termite resistance



We carry 3.6m boards in stock; we can provide additional custom colours and board lengths for bigger projects, subject to a 6 to 8 week order lead time.

If you have a question, a design issue or specific requirement; we can probably help you. Give us a call on 02 8320 6710.