Compact Tilt-Parking Systems from Hero Hoists
Last Updated on 22 Jul 2012
Hero Hoists provide compact tilt-parking system allowing you to create additional space if your garage
Overview
Description
Hero Hoists provide compact tilt-parking systems for simple and affordable storage of vehicles.
Parking solutions for residential and commercial applications
Benefits include:
The compact tilt-parking systems is suited for parking 2 vehicles and can lift a car in less than 45 seconds. Other features include:
Parking solutions for residential and commercial applications
Benefits include:
- Ultra low noise
- Safe and reliable
- Small space occupation
- Stylish appearance
- Simple operation, easy and fast installation
The compact tilt-parking systems is suited for parking 2 vehicles and can lift a car in less than 45 seconds. Other features include:
- Electric and manual lock release available
- 2000kg capacity
- 10 degree angle platform
- Powdercoat and galvanised finished as well as waterproof treatments available