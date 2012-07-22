Logo
Tilting park lift from Hero Hoists
Hydraulic lift parking solutions
Compact Tilt-Parking Systems from Hero Hoists

Last Updated on 22 Jul 2012

Hero Hoists provide compact tilt-parking system allowing you to create additional space if your garage

Overview
Description
Hero Hoists provide compact tilt-parking systems for simple and affordable storage of vehicles.

Parking solutions for residential and commercial applications
Benefits include:
  • Ultra low noise
  • Safe and reliable
  • Small space occupation
  • Stylish appearance
  • Simple operation, easy and fast installation
Hydraulic drive parking lift
The compact tilt-parking systems is suited for parking 2 vehicles and can lift a car in less than 45 seconds. Other features include:
  • Electric and manual lock release available
  • 2000kg capacity
  • 10 degree angle platform
  • Powdercoat and galvanised finished as well as waterproof treatments available
Hero Hoists specialise in car storage, car hoists, car lifts and all other automotive lift systems.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tilting Park Lift Brochure

1.22 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRegents Park, NSW

Block L, Regents Park Estate, 391 Park Road

02 9743 9355
