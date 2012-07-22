Compact Tilt-Parking Systems from Hero Hoists

Parking solutions for residential and commercial applications

Ultra low noise

Safe and reliable

Small space occupation

Stylish appearance

Simple operation, easy and fast installation

Hydraulic drive parking lift

Electric and manual lock release available

2000kg capacity

10 degree angle platform

Powdercoat and galvanised finished as well as waterproof treatments available

Hero Hoists provide compact tilt-parking systems for simple and affordable storage of vehicles.Benefits include:The compact tilt-parking systems is suited for parking 2 vehicles and can lift a car in less than 45 seconds. Other features include:Hero Hoists specialise in car storage, car hoists, car lifts and all other automotive lift systems.