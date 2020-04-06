Light duty shopfront: Create stylish and practical open spaces for retail or commercial premises
Bris Aluminium’s Light Duty Shopfront helps to create open meeting spaces which are practical and sleek.
Overview
It’s for this reason that this fit out solution is a great option for a range of businesses.
At Bris Aluminium, we pride ourselves on offering Australia’s best Aluminium Door Frames and Windows, and Supreme Partition Systems.
Manufactured to the highest standards, our products all meet quality assurance (ISO-9001) certification standards, have a high level of adaptability and are great value for money.
From start to finish, we can help make your next shopfront project easy with detailed design drawings and instructional videos available on our website to make the design and installation process simple.
High-quality Fit Out Solution:
- The Light Duty Shopfront is a sturdy solution that can accommodate door sizes of 35, 40, 45mm thick.
- It also has a really large frame measuring 101.6mm x 44mm.
- Match external framing
- Varying wall thicknesses within a project
- Visual luminescence requirements
- Any door weight.
- Light Duty Shopfront Features:
- Single Glazed Options (up to 10mm)
- Centre glazed frame either internally
- Components are exclusively designed to improve the system’s performance and function
- Bushfire tested to BAL40*
- NATA tested to Australian Standards (AS2047)
- Max Tested Water Performance up to 1,500Pa*
- Max Tested Serviceability Limit State (SLS) Pressures up to 5,200 Pa*
- Max Tested Ultimate Limit State (ULS) Pressures up to 10,300 Pa*
- Acoustic Sound Insulation Rating (Rw (C;Ctr))up to 37 (0;-3)*
Contact
