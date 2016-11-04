Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gainsborough Hardware Industries
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever
Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever
Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever
Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever
Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever
Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever

Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever

Last Updated on 04 Nov 2016

Gainsborough have a range of mortice lock functions to suit a variety of commercial applications.

Overview
Description

Gainsborough have a range of mortice lock functions to suit a variety of commercial applications. Designed for compatibility with the Gainsborough door furniture range.

The European style commercial grade mortice lock features a cylinder below lever.

Other features include:

  • Fire rating
  • 10 year mechanical warranty
  • Australian made product

The commercial mortice lock range is available in the 1000 series and the 3000 series. They are suitable for all commercial applications from multi-residential to offices and schools.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Mortice lock brochure

2.03 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

31-33 Alfred St

131418
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap