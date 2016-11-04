Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever
Overview
Description
Gainsborough have a range of mortice lock functions to suit a variety of commercial applications. Designed for compatibility with the Gainsborough door furniture range.
The European style commercial grade mortice lock features a cylinder below lever.
Other features include:
- Fire rating
- 10 year mechanical warranty
- Australian made product
The commercial mortice lock range is available in the 1000 series and the 3000 series. They are suitable for all commercial applications from multi-residential to offices and schools.