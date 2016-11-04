Commercial mortice lock, cylinder below lever

Gainsborough have a range of mortice lock functions to suit a variety of commercial applications. Designed for compatibility with the Gainsborough door furniture range.

The European style commercial grade mortice lock features a cylinder below lever.

Other features include:

Fire rating

10 year mechanical warranty

Australian made product

The commercial mortice lock range is available in the 1000 series and the 3000 series. They are suitable for all commercial applications from multi-residential to offices and schools.