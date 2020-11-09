Logo
Knights Point II Mica Landscape
Multi Residential Broadloom Grandeur Living Classic
Kingsgate Heather Commercial Broadloom Carpet
Kingsgate Town Classroom Commercial Broadloom Carpet
Netcorp Reception Commercial Broadloom Carpet
Reception Interior Concourse Commercial Broadloom Carpet
Commercial broadloom carpet

Last Updated on 09 Nov 2020

Locally manufactured, GH Commercial have a vast selection of commercial broadloom carpets in a range of wall-to-wall patterns, textures and backing systems. Offering superior comfort, softness, and durability in commercial spaces, our stock line broadloom carpets includes wool, wool blend and nylon varieties.

Overview
Description

Driven by innovation and quality, our commercial broadloom is specified for a wide range of projects designed for high levels of foot traffic. The durability and versatility of these commercial carpets are perfect for office fit outs, retail stores, hotels, clubs, all school environments and entertainment or sporting venues.

Driven by innovation and quality, our commercial broadloom is specified for a wide range of projects designed for high levels of foot traffic. The durability and versatility of these commercial carpets are perfect for office fit outs, retail stores, hotels, clubs, all school environments and entertainment or sporting venues.

Contact your local GH Commercial consultant to find a construction or colour to suit your next project.

Contact
Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

7 Factories Rd

1300 444 778
