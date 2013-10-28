Commercial and residential modular homes for housing and village accommodations

Prefabricated and relocatable modular housing and village accommodations are available in a range of layouts, sizes and amenities to suit specific aesthetic and practical requirements.

Commercial and Residential Modular Homes are swiftly constructed and transported to any location making it the ideal solution for emergency housing to assist businesses and governments with swift rehousing and accommodations.

Modular buildings with the look and feel of traditional homes

Combining architectural design principles with modular construction for contemporary and functional modular housing.

Commercial and Residential Homes are designed using architectural design principles with modular construction methods to build multi-storey and high density dwellings

Modular buildings are constructed in half the time of traditional buildings as site preparation and construction takes place simultaneously making it the ideal solution for emergency relief housing or accommodation for the mining and energy, medical, government and building industry.