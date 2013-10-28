Logo
Commercial and residential modular homes for housing and village accommodations

Last Updated on 28 Oct 2013

Modular homes designed to suit specific aesthetic and practical requirements.

Overview
Description

Prefabricated and relocatable modular housing and village accommodations are available in a range of layouts, sizes and amenities to suit specific aesthetic and practical requirements.

Commercial and Residential Modular Homes are swiftly constructed and transported to any location making it the ideal solution for emergency housing to assist businesses and governments with swift rehousing and accommodations.

Modular buildings with the look and feel of traditional homes
Combining architectural design principles with modular construction for contemporary and functional modular housing.

  • Commercial and Residential Homes are designed using architectural design principles with modular construction methods to build multi-storey and high density dwellings
  • Accommodations available in a range of sizes to suit single or shared accommodations
  • Amenities such as toilets, lunchrooms and diners can be included in the structure or as a stand-alone
  • Central Facilities such as gyms or ice rooms as a stand-alone facility for easy transportation
  • Kitchens and Diners are designed to meet food and safety standards with stainless steel benches, good ventilation, non-slip floors and fire control systems while still providing storage, cooking and washing facilities to suit a high demand environment

Modular buildings are constructed in half the time of traditional buildings as site preparation and construction takes place simultaneously making it the ideal solution for emergency relief housing or accommodation for the mining and energy, medical, government and building industry.

