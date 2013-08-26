Logo
Commercial and Domestic LED Outdoor Lights from Tec-Led Lighting

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2013

Bright lights with low energy consumption, Tec-Led Lighting's range of outdoor lights give you luminescent strength with straining your power.

Overview
Description
High quality Outdoor Lighting products from esteemed Tec-Led Lighting ensure premium, continuous performance.

A comprehensive range of exterior lights are available to suit commercial and domestic structures.

  • Accesses 24v low energy technology for improved 40,000 hour lamp life and power saving properties
  • Contemporary design and luxurious finish in a square format
  • Sleek aluminium or 316 stainless steel housing with IP67 compliance for effective heat dissipation and corrosion resilience
  • Warm white 3000K colour temperature highlights and creates effect for residential and commercial buildings
Attractive Circular Recessed In Ground Outdoor LED lights
  • Waterproof IP65 aluminium or stainless steel design for exceptional corrosion resistance and heat dissipation
  • Bright BRIDGELUX or CREE LED chip options for bright illumination
Circular Recessed In Ground Outdoor LED Lights
  • Low power consumption, 24v low energy LED lights deliver longer lamp life without compromise to brightness
  • Premium IP 65 aluminium or stainless steel housings
  • Subtle design available in 2700K, 4500K and 6500K to suit your application
Tec-LED are LED specialists. With extensive knowledge and experience in the LED lighting industry, expect a range of products that work to your requirements while saving you power and money.

Tec-LED is able to work with you to consult the right series of solutions to suit your application and desired effect.
Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Unit 9, 7-9 Kent Rd

02 9317 4177
