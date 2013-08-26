Commercial and Domestic LED Outdoor Lights from Tec-Led Lighting
Bright lights with low energy consumption, Tec-Led Lighting's range of outdoor lights give you luminescent strength with straining your power.
High quality Outdoor Lighting products from esteemed Tec-Led Lighting ensure premium, continuous performance.
A comprehensive range of exterior lights are available to suit commercial and domestic structures.
Energy efficient 9W Square In Ground Outdoor Lights
Tec-LED is able to work with you to consult the right series of solutions to suit your application and desired effect.
- Accesses 24v low energy technology for improved 40,000 hour lamp life and power saving properties
- Contemporary design and luxurious finish in a square format
- Sleek aluminium or 316 stainless steel housing with IP67 compliance for effective heat dissipation and corrosion resilience
- Warm white 3000K colour temperature highlights and creates effect for residential and commercial buildings
- Waterproof IP65 aluminium or stainless steel design for exceptional corrosion resistance and heat dissipation
- Bright BRIDGELUX or CREE LED chip options for bright illumination
- Low power consumption, 24v low energy LED lights deliver longer lamp life without compromise to brightness
- Premium IP 65 aluminium or stainless steel housings
- Subtle design available in 2700K, 4500K and 6500K to suit your application
