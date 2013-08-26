Commercial and Domestic LED Outdoor Lights from Tec-Led Lighting

Energy efficient 9W Square In Ground Outdoor Lights

Accesses 24v low energy technology for improved 40,000 hour lamp life and power saving properties

Contemporary design and luxurious finish in a square format

Sleek aluminium or 316 stainless steel housing with IP67 compliance for effective heat dissipation and corrosion resilience

Warm white 3000K colour temperature highlights and creates effect for residential and commercial buildings

Attractive Circular Recessed In Ground Outdoor LED lights

Waterproof IP65 aluminium or stainless steel design for exceptional corrosion resistance and heat dissipation

Bright BRIDGELUX or CREE LED chip options for bright illumination

Circular Recessed In Ground Outdoor LED Lights

Low power consumption, 24v low energy LED lights deliver longer lamp life without compromise to brightness

Premium IP 65 aluminium or stainless steel housings

Subtle design available in 2700K, 4500K and 6500K to suit your application

High quality Outdoor Lighting products from esteemed Tec-Led Lighting ensure premium, continuous performance.A comprehensive range of exterior lights are available to suit commercial and domestic structures.Tec-LED are LED specialists. With extensive knowledge and experience in the LED lighting industry, expect a range of products that work to your requirements while saving you power and money.Tec-LED is able to work with you to consult the right series of solutions to suit your application and desired effect.