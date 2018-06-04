Logo
Commercial Sinks, for the most safest and hygienic solution to remove waste
Last Updated on 04 Jun 2018

Britex commercial sinks can be manufactured in optional grade 316 stainless steel for a heavy duty and robust solution for commercial and laboratory applications.

Britex commercial sinks can be manufactured in optional grade 316 stainless steel for a heavy duty and robust solution for commercial and laboratory applications. From inset lab bowls to inset laboratory sinks with single or twin bowl configuration, flushing sinks, cleaners sinks, janitorial unit and boot wash station, each of these products can be paired with our 50mm grade 316 acid resistant stainless steel waste which is watermark certified.

The Britex commercial Sink Range is commonly specified for Laboratories, Hospitals, Commercial Kitchens, Janitors Rooms, Aged Care Facilties and Processing Plants.

Display AddressBundoora, VIC

Britex Place Mirra Court

1300 764 744
Postal AddressTaren Point, NSW

Unit 11, 16 Northumberland Rd

1300 764 744
