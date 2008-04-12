Commercial Lifts by Liftronic Plus Modernisation Options

Commercial Lifts

The Liftronic team have used their vast experience and creative approach to design vertical transport solutions for some extraordinary situations. Liftronic work together with clients who require versatility and unique creative solutions to blend with the vision for their projects.

This includes:

Architects

Designers

Builders

Consultants

Key Benefits of a Liftronic Commercial Lift - Customisation

Liftronic not only offers a large range of standard lifts but offers a creative and flexible approach to accommodate one off designs and allow a diverse selection of architectural finishes and full customisation.

Flexibility in Dimensions and Finishes

Centre or side opening doors

Through entrance cars

Minimal shaft sizes

Full glass or marble type car finishes easily accommodated

Low operating costs

Low noise levels

Full design flexibility

Ideal Modernisation solution

Ability to customise the lift to your specific requirements

Creative multi level building designs demand a creative approach to moving people throughout their space.



Modernisation Options from Liftronic

Upgrade your Commercial Lift to improve safety, reliability, performance, presentation and Save Energy.

Benefits of Modernising your Vertical Transport: