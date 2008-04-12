Commercial Lifts by Liftronic Plus Modernisation Options
Overview
Commercial Lifts
The Liftronic team have used their vast experience and creative approach to design vertical transport solutions for some extraordinary situations. Liftronic work together with clients who require versatility and unique creative solutions to blend with the vision for their projects.
This includes:
- Architects
- Designers
- Builders
- Consultants
Key Benefits of a Liftronic Commercial Lift - Customisation
Liftronic not only offers a large range of standard lifts but offers a creative and flexible approach to accommodate one off designs and allow a diverse selection of architectural finishes and full customisation.
- Flexibility in Dimensions and Finishes
- Centre or side opening doors
- Through entrance cars
- Minimal shaft sizes
- Full glass or marble type car finishes easily accommodated
- Low operating costs
- Low noise levels
- Full design flexibility
- Ideal Modernisation solution
- Ability to customise the lift to your specific requirements
Creative multi level building designs demand a creative approach to moving people throughout their space.
Modernisation Options from Liftronic
Upgrade your Commercial Lift to improve safety, reliability, performance, presentation and Save Energy.
Benefits of Modernising your Vertical Transport:
- Performance – move passengers throughout your building with speed, safety and efficiency
- Safety – The safety of your passengers is every building owners highest priority
- Aesthetics and Appointments – Enhance the presentation and compliance of the lifts in your building to suit your individual needs
