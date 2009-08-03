Commercial Furniture Using Recycled Materials By Wharington Sustainable Furniture™
Wharington sustainable commercial furniture uses recycled engineering grade plastic in their chairs, seating, lounges, tables and stools.
Overview
Description
Wharington is an Australian manufacturer of sustainable commercial furniture incorporating Recopol™ recycled engineering grade plastic internal mouldings, the range includes:
- Task Chairs and Executive Chairs, Executive Seating
- General Seating
- Tubs, Lounges and Sofas
- Tables and Stools and Outdoor Furniture
- Made in Australia and designed for government and corporate offices, libraries, education and public places
- Manufactured with an Environmental Pledge to take back at end of life for re manufacture
- Wharington incorporates Recopol™ recycled engineering grade plastic mouldings to frame up their furniture replacing non sustainable materials like tropical plywoods, fibreglass and polyurethane foams
- Wharington as specialist fabricators, manufacture their furniture with the sustainable alloy, stainless steel
- Furniture is designed for disassembly, refurbishment and recyclability
- Wharington manufacture finished furniture from a stock range and make custom designs and supply Recopol™ shells both stock and custom to the furniture manufacturing industry
- Wharington International is an environmentally accredited ISO 14001 manufacturing company