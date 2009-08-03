Commercial Furniture Using Recycled Materials By Wharington Sustainable Furniture™

Task Chairs and Executive Chairs, Executive Seating

General Seating

Tubs, Lounges and Sofas

Tables and Stools and Outdoor Furniture

Furniture with Recycled Engineered Plastic Mouldings

Made in Australia and designed for government and corporate offices, libraries, education and public places

Manufactured with an Environmental Pledge to take back at end of life for re manufacture

Wharington incorporates Recopol™ recycled engineering grade plastic mouldings to frame up their furniture replacing non sustainable materials like tropical plywoods, fibreglass and polyurethane foams

Wharington as specialist fabricators, manufacture their furniture with the sustainable alloy, stainless steel

Furniture is designed for disassembly, refurbishment and recyclability

Wharington manufacture finished furniture from a stock range and make custom designs and supply Recopol™ shells both stock and custom to the furniture manufacturing industry

Wharington International is an environmentally accredited ISO 14001 manufacturing company

Wharington is an Australian manufacturer of sustainable commercial furniture incorporating Recopol™ recycled engineering grade plastic internal mouldings, the range includes:Wharington have furniture and interior designers available to provide information on refurbishments and projects.