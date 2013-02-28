Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance Matting from The General Mat Company

Natural, rustic and effective for any sized recessed entry

Maintaining clean and dry entrances with high moisture absorption

Attractive natural tones and effective enough for constant use

Sustainable solution with environmentally sourced materials

Customisable dimensions to fit your recessed entrance

Premium coir fibre construction moulded into a vinyl PVC backing for a quality solution

Easily cut and installed to any shape

Commercial matting with proven results

100 % natural Coir coconut fibres

Hard backed with PVC vinyl

Reinforced edging for non-fraying and longer product life

Strong thickness options in 17mm, 24mm or 30mm to suit your requirements

Available in earthy natural brown colour

Reliable hygiene with powerful bacterial resistance

Convenient mat stock sizes in rolls of:

1 metre x 12 metres - 17mm thick

1 metre x 12 metres - 24mm thick

1 metre x 10 metres - 30mm thick

2 metres x 12 metres - 17mm thick

2 metres x 12 metres - 24mm thick

2 metres x 10 metres - 30mm thick

Available per metre cut to length

Strong and attractive Coir Fibre entrance matting for recessed entry ways from The General Mat Company offers long lasting reliability for high traffic commerical and residential applications.Environmental Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance Matting can be custom designed to exact specifications for the perfect fit.Hard wearing rough fibre design to ensure clean entrances, Commercial Coir No. 650 is quality assured with a one year The General Mat Company conditional warranty.