Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance Matting from The General Mat Company
Last Updated on 28 Feb 2013
Environmentally friendly Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance mats are an effective for applications with high foot traffic.
Overview
Description
Strong and attractive Coir Fibre entrance matting for recessed entry ways from The General Mat Company offers long lasting reliability for high traffic commerical and residential applications.
Environmental Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance Matting can be custom designed to exact specifications for the perfect fit.
Natural, rustic and effective for any sized recessed entry
- Maintaining clean and dry entrances with high moisture absorption
- Attractive natural tones and effective enough for constant use
- Sustainable solution with environmentally sourced materials
- Customisable dimensions to fit your recessed entrance
- Premium coir fibre construction moulded into a vinyl PVC backing for a quality solution
- Easily cut and installed to any shape
- 100 % natural Coir coconut fibres
- Hard backed with PVC vinyl
- Reinforced edging for non-fraying and longer product life
- Strong thickness options in 17mm, 24mm or 30mm to suit your requirements
- Available in earthy natural brown colour
- Reliable hygiene with powerful bacterial resistance
- 1 metre x 12 metres - 17mm thick
- 1 metre x 12 metres - 24mm thick
- 1 metre x 10 metres - 30mm thick
- 2 metres x 12 metres - 17mm thick
- 2 metres x 12 metres - 24mm thick
- 2 metres x 10 metres - 30mm thick
- Available per metre cut to length