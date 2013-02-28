Logo
Effective and environmental commercial entrance mats
Natural hard fibres for effective collection of dirt and debris
Custom sizes and shapes to fit your recessed entry perfectly
Constructed upper from 100% natural coir for an environmental solution
Perfect for high traffic areas, mats can be cut to the right size with ease
Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance Matting from The General Mat Company

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2013

Environmentally friendly Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance mats are an effective for applications with high foot traffic.

Overview
Description
Strong and attractive Coir Fibre entrance matting for recessed entry ways from The General Mat Company offers long lasting reliability for high traffic commerical and residential applications.

Environmental Commercial Coir No.650 Entrance Matting can be custom designed to exact specifications for the perfect fit.

Natural, rustic and effective for any sized recessed entry
  • Maintaining clean and dry entrances with high moisture absorption
  • Attractive natural tones and effective enough for constant use
  • Sustainable solution with environmentally sourced materials
  • Customisable dimensions to fit your recessed entrance
  • Premium coir fibre construction moulded into a vinyl PVC backing for a quality solution
  • Easily cut and installed to any shape
Commercial matting with proven results
  • 100 % natural Coir coconut fibres
  • Hard backed with PVC vinyl
  • Reinforced edging for non-fraying and longer product life
  • Strong thickness options in 17mm, 24mm or 30mm to suit your requirements
  • Available in earthy natural brown colour
  • Reliable hygiene with powerful bacterial resistance
Convenient mat stock sizes in rolls of:
  • 1 metre x 12 metres - 17mm thick
  • 1 metre x 12 metres - 24mm thick
  • 1 metre x 10 metres - 30mm thick
  • 2 metres x 12 metres - 17mm thick
  • 2 metres x 12 metres - 24mm thick
  • 2 metres x 10 metres - 30mm thick
  • Available per metre cut to length
Hard wearing rough fibre design to ensure clean entrances, Commercial Coir No. 650 is quality assured with a one year The General Mat Company conditional warranty.
Contact
Display AddressGranville, NSW

Unit 5 40 George Street

02 9682 1999
