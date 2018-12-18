Logo
Commercial Chelmstone wall capping and pier caps
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2018

Stunning architectural solutions for public areas allowing elegant finishes to your project.

Stunning architectural solutions for public areas allowing elegant finishes to your project.

Chelmstone wall capping has been used throughout many projects including the State Library of Queensland in Southbank; Bulcock Beach in Caloundra and Jacobs Ladder in Brisbane CBD. Our wall and pier capping provides a contemporary solution for public spaces available in a range of shapes and sizes to accommodate project needs, wall and pier capping can be manufactured to specification to achieve the desired project outcome.

Durable, Modern and Flexible Specifications – Features include:

  • Range of colours
  • Range of aggregate available
  • Range of sizes and shapes - pitched or flat
  • Wall Cap end pieces available - bullnose edge
  • Manufacturing of specialty products available to achieve project requirements

Display AddressSumner Park, QLD

10 Neon St

07 3279 3177
