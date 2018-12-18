Commercial Chelmstone wall capping and pier caps

Stunning architectural solutions for public areas allowing elegant finishes to your project.

Chelmstone wall capping has been used throughout many projects including the State Library of Queensland in Southbank; Bulcock Beach in Caloundra and Jacobs Ladder in Brisbane CBD. Our wall and pier capping provides a contemporary solution for public spaces available in a range of shapes and sizes to accommodate project needs, wall and pier capping can be manufactured to specification to achieve the desired project outcome.

Durable, Modern and Flexible Specifications – Features include: