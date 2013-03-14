Commercial Architectural Floor Trims from DTA Australia
Last Updated on 14 Mar 2013
DTA Australia provide high quality architectural floor trims for commercial and residential applications.
Overview
Commercial flooring trims are an essential element in delivering a professionally finished flooring project. DTA are an Australian owned and operated family business engaged in the manufacture, importation and distribution of quality trims. With nearly 40 years’ experience; DTA are the market leader and a trusted name in the tiling industry throughout Australia. DTA architectural and flooring trims are of the highest quality and are recognised as the industry standard.
DTA Architectural flooring trims
The DTA range of architectural trims includes:
- Edge Trim
- Transition Trims
- Commercial Trims
- Balcony Trim
- Transition Cover Trims
- Timber/Laminate Trims
- Carpet Trims
- Stair Edge Trims
DTA flooring trims are specified for use in small and large building projects, including:
- Home
- Airports
- Hotels
- Hospitals
- Retail centres