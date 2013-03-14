Commercial Architectural Floor Trims from DTA Australia

Commercial flooring trims are an essential element in delivering a professionally finished flooring project. DTA are an Australian owned and operated family business engaged in the manufacture, importation and distribution of quality trims. With nearly 40 years’ experience; DTA are the market leader and a trusted name in the tiling industry throughout Australia. DTA architectural and flooring trims are of the highest quality and are recognised as the industry standard.

DTA Architectural flooring trims

The DTA range of architectural trims includes:



Edge Trim

Transition Trims

Commercial Trims

Balcony Trim

Transition Cover Trims

Timber/Laminate Trims

Carpet Trims

Stair Edge Trims

Home

Airports

Hotels

Hospitals

Retail centres

DTA Flooring trims for commercial, industrial and residential applicationsDTA flooring trims are specified for use in small and large building projects, including: