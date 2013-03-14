Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
DTA Australia Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Commercial Architectural Floor Trims from DTA Australia
Architectural trims for tile, carpet, vinyl and timber flooring
Commercial Architectural Floor Trims from DTA Australia
Architectural trims for tile, carpet, vinyl and timber flooring

Commercial Architectural Floor Trims from DTA Australia

Last Updated on 14 Mar 2013

DTA Australia provide high quality architectural floor trims for commercial and residential applications.

Overview
Description

Commercial flooring trims are an essential element in delivering a professionally finished flooring project. DTA are an Australian owned and operated family business engaged in the manufacture, importation and distribution of quality trims. With nearly 40 years’ experience; DTA are the market leader and a trusted name in the tiling industry throughout Australia. DTA architectural and flooring trims are of the highest quality and are recognised as the industry standard.

DTA Architectural flooring trims
The DTA range of architectural trims includes:

  • Edge Trim
  • Transition Trims
  • Commercial Trims
  • Balcony Trim
  • Transition Cover Trims
  • Timber/Laminate Trims
  • Carpet Trims
  • Stair Edge Trims
DTA Flooring trims for commercial, industrial and residential applications
DTA flooring trims are specified for use in small and large building projects, including:
  • Home
  • Airports
  • Hotels
  • Hospitals
  • Retail centres

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DTA Architectural Trims

2.92 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DTA Carpet Floor Trim Catalogue

1.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Balcony Trim Profile

366.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Expansion Profile

336.22 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stair Edge Profile

774.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Retro Profile

182.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressChelsea Heights, VIC

6 Ashley Park Dr

03 9781 9777 / 0413
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap