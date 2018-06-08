Logo
Baines Masonry Blocks
Coloured stone pavers outside school building
Detailed image of coloured stone pavers
Residential driveway with coloured stone paving
Colourstone Paving

Last Updated on 08 Jun 2018

Colour Stone paving is available in two sizes Easy Pave and Metric Pave.

Overview
Description

Colour Stone Paving

Available in two sizes Easy Pave and Metric Pave.

Benefits of Colour Stone Paving:

  • Colour fast
  • Strong
  • Natural colours
  • Slip resistant
  • Environmentally friendly Suitable for private driveways

All our pavers have been treated with a special additive to improve their performance and appearance.

Easy Pave

Baines Easy-Pave is an attractive medium sized square paver that is easy to lay and economical.

Made in a range of colours from highly durable concrete it’s suitable for both residential and commercial projects including:

  • Residential pedestrian
  • Around pools
  • Residential Driveways (medium traffic)
  • Public Footpaths & pedestrian malls

Metric Pave

Baines Metric Pave is made in a classic rectangular shape that affords many laying patterns to suit all tastes and styles.

Being 60mm thick Metric Pave can be used for residential driveways and minor roads.

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for:

Residential pedestrian
Around pools
Residential Driveways (medium traffic)
Public Footpaths & pedestrian malls
Minor roads

Capable of taking occasional 8.2t axle loads provided that design, detailing, construction and maintenance are carried out in accordance with CMAA recommendations.

Contact
Display AddressAppin, NSW

900 Wilton Rd

02 4631 1383
