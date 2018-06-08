Colourstone Paving
Last Updated on 08 Jun 2018
Colour Stone paving is available in two sizes Easy Pave and Metric Pave.
Overview
Colour Stone Paving
Benefits of Colour Stone Paving:
- Colour fast
- Strong
- Natural colours
- Slip resistant
- Environmentally friendly Suitable for private driveways
All our pavers have been treated with a special additive to improve their performance and appearance.
Easy Pave
Baines Easy-Pave is an attractive medium sized square paver that is easy to lay and economical.
Made in a range of colours from highly durable concrete it’s suitable for both residential and commercial projects including:
- Residential pedestrian
- Around pools
- Residential Driveways (medium traffic)
- Public Footpaths & pedestrian malls
Metric Pave
Baines Metric Pave is made in a classic rectangular shape that affords many laying patterns to suit all tastes and styles.
Being 60mm thick Metric Pave can be used for residential driveways and minor roads.
Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for:
Residential pedestrian
Around pools
Residential Driveways (medium traffic)
Public Footpaths & pedestrian malls
Minor roads
Capable of taking occasional 8.2t axle loads provided that design, detailing, construction and maintenance are carried out in accordance with CMAA recommendations.