Colour Stone Paving

Available in two sizes Easy Pave and Metric Pave.

Benefits of Colour Stone Paving:

Colour fast

Strong

Natural colours

Slip resistant

Environmentally friendly Suitable for private driveways



All our pavers have been treated with a special additive to improve their performance and appearance.

Easy Pave

Baines Easy-Pave is an attractive medium sized square paver that is easy to lay and economical.

Made in a range of colours from highly durable concrete it’s suitable for both residential and commercial projects including:

Residential pedestrian

Around pools

Residential Driveways (medium traffic)

Public Footpaths & pedestrian malls



Metric Pave

Baines Metric Pave is made in a classic rectangular shape that affords many laying patterns to suit all tastes and styles.

Being 60mm thick Metric Pave can be used for residential driveways and minor roads.

Available in a range of attractive colours and suitable for:

Residential pedestrian

Around pools

Residential Driveways (medium traffic)

Public Footpaths & pedestrian malls

Minor roads

Capable of taking occasional 8.2t axle loads provided that design, detailing, construction and maintenance are carried out in accordance with CMAA recommendations.