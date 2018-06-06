Split Face Block

Baines Split Face blocks give buildings an attractive textured stone- like finish which is both affordable and highly durable. Split Face blocks are a highly flexible product that suits residential and commercial buildings, and landscape retaining walls. Whether internal or external, load bearing or non loadbearing Split Face blocks of different sizes from 90mm to 190m are available.

Retaining wall Split Face blocks are also available with cut-outs for horizontal reinforcement rods. These blocks are reinforced and core filled on-site to engineer’s specifications.

All Split Faced Masonry is manufactured with a water repellent admixture to add to its quality.

Coloured Smooth Face Blocks

Smooth Face is the finish of the standard block but made in one of our natural colours resulting in a wall which is both attractive and economical. Smooth Face blocks are often used in combination with Split Face blocks to great aesthetic effect. We make Smooth Face blocks to order in 3 thicknesses for both commercial and residential projects.

All smooth coloured blocks are manufactured with a water repellent admixture to add to their quality.

Coloured Honed and Polished Blocks

Honed and Polished blocks are the natural choice when your seeking distinctive highly finshed walls that have been designed with a careful eye to detail. These blocks are made denser so that they can be honed or polished at our factory before being shipped.

They are made to order specially for your project to ensure that your delivery is from one batch.These blocks are available in 90mm, 140mm and 190mm thicknesses.

Honed Blocks are blocks that have had their face ground off exposing the aggregates in the product resulting in a subtle matt like finish. Aggregates can either be chosen to contrast or not, with the products matrix colour.

Polished Blocks are the highest finish available and are the result of first honing the face off then polishing that face with finer and finer polishing heads. Polished blocks being considerably more expensive are often used to great effect to ‘highlight’ details or for special entrance or feature walls.

Nature Stone™ Block

The system uses the “Henrick” patented system of adhering natural stone to structural masonry blocks.

The system involves using:

High strength, purpose neutral-cure adhesive

316 marine grade pins, fixed mechanically, top and bottom



Insuring each unit’s structural integrity. Constructional and engineering advantages of Nature Stone include:

Lighter weight and the availabilty of blocklaying tradesman

Ability of engineers to use standard design tables

AS3700 and BCA compliant

Ecologically Sustainable Development benefits of Betta Block including the use of recycled materials and less concrete



Baines Masonry’s “Nature Stone” is part of the BelleStone™ range of products.

Nature Stone is:

Easy to lay

Easy to reinforce

Cost effective

Engineer friendly (existing design tables)

Complete (capping, corner returns, sills)

Nature Stone available as a segmented retaining wall product (Baines Tasman range of landscape walling)



Stoneface - A new concept in architectural masonry

StoneFace™ is an innovative new concept in architectural masonry which draws inspiration from the Australian landscape and Australian heritage buildings to create a unique and eye-catching stone finish.

Developed by the team at Baines Masonry, a system was created where a reconstituted stone face finish is attached to the masonry block during the manufacturing process, creating a clean and stable finish that lends itself to a variety of uses.

Some of the practical applications of the StoneFace™ block include: