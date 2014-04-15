Colorbond®Steel and Aluminium Balustrades
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014
Each of our steel and aluminium shade, privacy and screening products are custom-made and prefabricated to your specification.
Overview
Description
Add a decorative touch to your patio, deck, balcony or staircase with balustrades from Superior Screens.
COLORBOND®Steel or powder-coated aluminium balustrades by Superior Screens
- COLORBOND® XRW colours
- Powdercoat
- Zincalume
- Woodgrain finish
- Custom designed to suit your home or office building
Superior Screens offer a strong cost effective aluminium balustrade system which will enhance any terraces, decks and balconies.
Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD
National Office (Australia & New Zealand wide) 12, Barrinia Street1300 766 799