Colorbond�Steel and Aluminium Balustrades Superior Screens Balcony Red
Colorbond�Steel and Aluminium Balustrades Superior Screens Grey Natural
Colorbond�Steel and Aluminium Balustrades Superior Screens Maroon Grey
Colorbond�Steel and Aluminium Balustrades Superior Screens Patio Beige
Colorbond-Steel-and-Aluminium-Balustrades-Superior Screens White
Colorbond®Steel and Aluminium Balustrades

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014

Each of our steel and aluminium shade, privacy and screening products are custom-made and prefabricated to your specification.

Overview
Description

Add a decorative touch to your patio, deck, balcony or staircase with balustrades from Superior Screens.

COLORBOND®Steel or powder-coated aluminium balustrades by Superior Screens

  • COLORBOND® XRW colours
  • Powdercoat
  • Zincalume
  • Woodgrain finish
  • Custom designed to suit your home or office building

Superior Screens offer a strong cost effective aluminium balustrade system which will enhance any terraces, decks and balconies.

Contact
Display AddressSlacks Creek, QLD

National Office (Australia & New Zealand wide) 12, Barrinia Street

1300 766 799
