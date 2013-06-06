Climb2 Modular Access Ladder Systems and Vertical Lifelines
Last Updated on 06 Jun 2013
Provides safe and easy access to roof areas and elevated environments
Overview
Description
Safemaster Climb2 Modular Ladder Systems provide safe and easy access to roof areas and elevated environments that are difficult to access. Climb2 Ladder Systems are well suited for inspection, preventative maintenance and servicing and are available with fall protection accessories, including:
Safemaster Climb2 Modular Ladders are adaptable for a variety of environments, but not limited to:
Safemaster Climb2 Modular Access Ladders are engineered to suit the requirements that comply with all mandatory regulations, codes of practice and standards.
- Vertical fall arrest lines
- Safety cages
- Lockable cage gates
- Lockable doors to prevent unauthorised access
- Industrial and Commercial Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Mines
- Airports
- Towers and Silos
