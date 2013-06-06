Climb2 Modular Access Ladder Systems and Vertical Lifelines

Vertical fall arrest lines

Safety cages

Lockable cage gates

Lockable doors to prevent unauthorised access

Safemaster Climb2 Modular Ladders are adaptable for a variety of environments, but not limited to:

Industrial and Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Mines

Airports

Towers and Silos

provide safe and easy access to roof areas and elevated environments that are difficult to access. Climb2 Ladder Systems are well suited for inspection, preventative maintenance and servicing and are available with fall protection accessories, including:is well suited to a range of applications, whether for internal or external access use, fold-down ceiling ladders for internal access to roofs and roof spaces or maintenance platforms.ensures theirexceed the demands of even the most challenging applications.can be combined with a range of otherproducts includingandare engineered to suit the requirements that comply with all mandatory regulations, codes of practice and standards.