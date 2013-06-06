Logo
Climb2 Modular Access Ladder Systems and Vertical Lifelines
Last Updated on 06 Jun 2013

Provides safe and easy access to roof areas and elevated environments

Overview
Description
Safemaster Climb2 Modular Ladder Systems provide safe and easy access to roof areas and elevated environments that are difficult to access. Climb2 Ladder Systems are well suited for inspection, preventative maintenance and servicing and are available with fall protection accessories, including:
  • Vertical fall arrest lines
  • Safety cages
  • Lockable cage gates
  • Lockable doors to prevent unauthorised access
The Climb2 Modular Ladder System is well suited to a range of applications, whether for internal or external access use, fold-down ceiling ladders for internal access to roofs and roof spaces or maintenance platforms. Safemaster ensures their Climb2 Modular Access Ladders exceed the demands of even the most challenging applications.

Safemaster Climb2 Modular Ladders are adaptable for a variety of environments, but not limited to:
  • Industrial and Commercial Buildings
  • Residential Buildings
  • Mines
  • Airports
  • Towers and Silos
Climb2 Modular Ladder Systems can be combined with a range of other Safemaster products including Skybridge2 Walkway Systems, Modular Platform Systems and BarricadeU Handrailing Systems.

Safemaster Climb2 Modular Access Ladders are engineered to suit the requirements that comply with all mandatory regulations, codes of practice and standards.
Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

40 Saggart Field Road

02 8796 9000
