Clear plastic, Perspex and Plexiglas
Last Updated on 04 Jan 2017
Plexiglas offers many advantages for e.g. impact resistance, heat-reflecting to special surface textures, UV stability, and excellent sound properties.
Overview
Acrylic is a generic name that is sold under various brands, mostly the PLEXIGLAS® trademark on the European, Asian, African and Australian continents and the brand name Perspex which we all are very familiar with.
Our fabrication department works with a variety of materials but the materials Allstar Plastics utilise most are Plexiglas & Perspex.
Plexiglas or Perspex can be used to enhance your environment and the fabrication of these materials brings your ideas to life with amazing results.
Apart from our clear range, Plexiglas / Perspex is also available in black, white, colour, satin ice, opal, mirror, slumped, high gloss, tubes and rods.
Various effects can be achieved by using vinyls to create for e.g dichroic effect.
Fabrication Department
- Cut to shape or size from our range of sheet materials
- Line bending and thermo forming plastic
- CNC program and send approved files to the CNC Router up to 4metre Long or Laser cutter machine
- Design and develop moulds for drape forming of acrylic
- Working with our clients to develop a prototype
- We offer 5 different methods to get a professional edge finish on acrylic
- Our fabricators fabricate signs from a range of materials, fonts, size, shapes and colors
- Perfecting joins by using various gluing and joining techniques
- High end welding of chemical tanks, portable tanks and other High Density Polyethylene & Polypropylene products
- 2D and 3D Engraving and Etching
Our highly skilled team provide advice with:
- Choosing the right material
- Project Management and Design
- Prototyping
- Budgets
- Freight and Distribution Australia wide or International
- All quotes processed by experienced plastic fabricators
Equipment
Allstar Plastic have the latest in equipment and technology to bring your ideas to life. Our CNC router cutters uses the latest in vision system technology. This enhanced system makes the job cost proficient and precise. To see plastic fabrication, plastic engineering router in action visit Allstar Plastics website.
The gallery displays what we can fabricate and manufacture for all industries.
Requirements
We receive files as attachment on email or drop box as a .dxf or .eps.
Allstar Plastics deliver Australia Wide.