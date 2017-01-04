Clear plastic, Perspex and Plexiglas

Acrylic is a generic name that is sold under various brands, mostly the PLEXIGLAS® trademark on the European, Asian, African and Australian continents and the brand name Perspex which we all are very familiar with.

Our fabrication department works with a variety of materials but the materials Allstar Plastics utilise most are Plexiglas & Perspex.

Plexiglas or Perspex can be used to enhance your environment and the fabrication of these materials brings your ideas to life with amazing results.

Apart from our clear range, Plexiglas / Perspex is also available in black, white, colour, satin ice, opal, mirror, slumped, high gloss, tubes and rods.

Various effects can be achieved by using vinyls to create for e.g dichroic effect.

Fabrication Department

Cut to shape or size from our range of sheet materials

Line bending and thermo forming plastic

CNC program and send approved files to the CNC Router up to 4metre Long or Laser cutter machine

Design and develop moulds for drape forming of acrylic

Working with our clients to develop a prototype

We offer 5 different methods to get a professional edge finish on acrylic

Our fabricators fabricate signs from a range of materials, fonts, size, shapes and colors

Perfecting joins by using various gluing and joining techniques

High end welding of chemical tanks, portable tanks and other High Density Polyethylene & Polypropylene products

2D and 3D Engraving and Etching

Our highly skilled team provide advice with:

Choosing the right material

Project Management and Design

Prototyping

Budgets

Freight and Distribution Australia wide or International

All quotes processed by experienced plastic fabricators

Equipment

Allstar Plastic have the latest in equipment and technology to bring your ideas to life. Our CNC router cutters uses the latest in vision system technology. This enhanced system makes the job cost proficient and precise. To see plastic fabrication, plastic engineering router in action visit Allstar Plastics website.

The gallery displays what we can fabricate and manufacture for all industries.

Requirements

We receive files as attachment on email or drop box as a .dxf or .eps.

Allstar Plastics deliver Australia Wide.