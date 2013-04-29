Chromagen Hot Water and Solar Solutions from Nekeema Australia

Solar Hot Water

PV Solar Power

Air Source Heat Pump

Gas Continuous Flow Water Heaters

Solar Hot Water

All-copper design solar panels – the best conductor of heat with superior longevity

Stylish panels means no ugly bulge on your roof

Use the sun’s unlimited free energy to provide up to 90% of your hot water

7 year warranty on storage tank and solar collectors

PV Solar Power

If you generate more solar power electricity than you use, the electricity company will pay you for the excess

Like having your own mini power station!

Air Source Heat Pump

Heat pumps do not require roof mounted thermal collectors and are therefore ideal when available roof space is limited or shaded by trees.

Heat pumps utilise an ingenious technology to efficiently transfer thermal energy directly from the surrounding air, and so do not rely on the sunlight or fossil fuels to provide a constant energy source.

A reliable supply of hot water in any weather or time of day

Reduces power consumption and power bills

Improves the energy efficiency of your home

Reduces emissions of harmful greenhouse gases

Compact footprint

Gas Continuous Flow Hot Water

6 Star Energy Rating – 6 star energy ratings with 10 year warranty on the heat exchanger and 3 years on all other parts including labour

6 star energy ratings with 10 year warranty on the heat exchanger and 3 years on all other parts including labour Temperature pre-set models – Pre-set model means you can adhere to current regulations of temperature pre-set of 50Cmeans no tempering

– Pre-set model means you can adhere to current regulations of temperature pre-set of 50Cmeans no tempering valve necessary

Recess boxes – Also available for space-saving flush installation

Nekeema Australia are authorised dealers of Chromagen solar water solutions. The Chromagen range of products includes:If you’re not using the sun to heat the hot water in your home, not only are you wasting your money, you’re also contributing to global warming. Old technology ‘conventional’ water heaters are mostly the biggest energy users in the home and can contribute up to 7 tonnes of greenhouse gas annually. Chromagen Solar Hot Water Systems feature:Solar electric panels generate electricity using the photovoltaic (PV) effect. The solar panels are fitted to your roof and convert light into solar electricity. This solar power electricity is fed through an inverter directly to the house and through a meter directly into the grid. If you are using less electricity than your panels generate, your solar energy system is feeding electricity back into the grid.A heat pump is another form of efficient water heating that can harvest the free energy from our plentiful air to efficiently heat your water. This renewable energy water heating technology will reduce home energy costs by up to 65%* whilst providing steaming hot water all day and night.Benefits include:With world leading Japanese manufacturers expanding operations to include Australia, you can now have access to the best systems on the market at a lower price.